Women's Cricket World Cup: England ease to six-wicket win over South Africa in final warm-up match

Sophie Ecclestone and Anya Shrubsole both impressed in England's victory over South Africa on Wednesday

England will head into the Women's Cricket World Cup with back-to-back victories after breezing past South Africa in their final warm-up match in New Zealand.

The reigning world champions, who crushed Bangladesh in their opening warm-up fixture on Sunday, claimed a six-wicket win in a rain-affected game against the Proteas in Lincoln.

South Africa were restricted to just 138-9 from their 35 overs, despite a half-century from Marizanne Kapp, with Sophie Ecclestone (3-23) and Anya Shrubsole (2-18) the pick of the bowlers.

Tammy Beaumont top-scored for England with 35 before being dismissed by Ayabonga Khaka (2-8), with Nat Sciver adding 33 before retiring.

Sophia Dunkley posted a run-a-ball 18 and finished unbeaten with Freya Davies (11*), as England comfortably chased down their victory target with nearly nine overs to spare.

Elsewhere, Pakistan claimed a seven-run DLS victory over Bangladesh in their warm-up match, also affected by weather, posting 199-7 from their 42 overs before bowling out their opponents for 192.

When does the Women's World Cup start?

England begin their title defence against Australia in Hamilton on Saturday, a day after hosts New Zealand - who thrashed Australia on Tuesday - get the tournament under way against the West Indies.

Heather Knight's said then face West Indies and South Africa, before a rematch of the 2017 final occurs as they meet India - the side they sunk by nine runs at Lord's on an unforgettable Sunday afternoon five years ago.

Knight's side conclude the group phase with fixtures against New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh, after which they will be hoping to play in the semi-finals and, ultimately, the final in Christchurch on April 3.

