Rod Marsh: Former Australia wicketkeeper and England selector dies aged 74

Former Australia wicketkeeper and England selector Rod Marsh has died at the age of 74.

Marsh had been in critical condition after falling ill in Bundaberg, Queensland, last week before passing away in Adelaide on Friday morning.

His passing was announced by son Paul, who said: "On behalf of my mother Ros and brothers Dan and Jamie, it is with immense sadness that I advise that my father Rod passed away peacefully early this morning.

"He has been an incredible husband, father and grandfather and we have been so fortunate to have had him in all our lives."

Marsh finished his career with 355 dismissals, a record at the time and currently third on Australia's all-time list, after making 96 Test appearances, while he also managed 92 white-ball outings for his country.

During the 1977 Centenary Test against England he became the first Australian wicketkeeper to notch a Test century.

Upon retirement he entered commentary followed by a coaching position at the Australian National Academy, before joining up with the England set-up, first as an Academy coach in 2001 and then as a selector from 2003 to 2005.

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins recalled growing up taking inspiration from Marsh in one of many tributes to the legendary keeper.

"I, along with countless other people in Australia, grew up hearing the stories of him as a fearless and tough cricketer, but his swashbuckling batting and his brilliance behind the stumps over more than a decade made him one of the all-time greats of our sport, not just in Australia, but globally," Cummins said in a statement released by Cricket Australia (CA).

"When I think of Rod, I think of a generous and larger-than-life character who always had a life-loving, positive and relaxed outlook, and his passing leaves a massive void in the Australian cricket community."

Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 4, 2022

Devastated, we have lost a legend. Rod Marsh was a great player, a great coach and one of the best people I have ever met. My thoughts are with Ros, Paul, Dan and Jamie. — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) March 4, 2022

Sir Ian Botham described Marsh as 'one of the great cricketers in the history of world cricket', while former Australia cricketer Shane Watson paid tribute to Marsh's influence on his own career.

Kevin Pietersen added his experiences under Marsh in the England Academy were among the best in his career, with former Australian captain Ricky Ponting mourning the loss of a "legend".

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison echoed those sentiments.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, he said: "Very sad to hear of the passing of Rod Marsh. As a kid he was my favourite player. He was part of one of the most exciting eras in Australian and world cricket. He will be remembered as one of Australia's greatest ever Test cricket players.

"He was a fierce competitor and a fine sportsman who valued what the game stood for. Rod Marsh was a proud Western Australian and an absolute Aussie legend. My deepest sympathies go to his wife Ros and children Paul, Dan and Jamie."

Rod Marsh not on this planet anymore, I am absolutely shattered. I wouldn’t be the person I am today if it wasn’t for Rod and his amazing skill to know how to get the best out of every young cricketer. He just cared!! My love and thoughts go the Ros and the boys. RIP mate. 😢😢 — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) March 4, 2022

MCC is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Honorary Life Member and former World Cricket committee member, Rod Marsh.



Our thoughts are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/RgeA8KYYSj — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) March 3, 2022

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rod Marsh.



A brilliant wicketkeeper and hard-hitting batter, Rod's contribution to Australian cricket was outstanding and he will be truly missed.



Our thoughts are with his wife Ros, children Paul, Dan and Jamie and his many friends. pic.twitter.com/DXR0rEyZjx — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 4, 2022

His final Test match came against Pakistan in Sydney in January 1984, with Marsh going onto call time on his Test career with 3,633 runs alongside 343 catches and 12 stumpings to his name.

CA chairman Dr Lachlan Henderson said: "This is a tremendously sad day for Australian cricket and for all those who loved and admired Rod Marsh.

"Rod will be forever remembered for the way he played the game and the pleasure he brought crowds as a member of some great Australian teams. 'Caught Marsh, bowled Lillee' has iconic status in our game.

"Rod also made an enormous contribution to the game by identifying, coaching and mentoring many future stars in his various roles as coach and director at cricket academies in Australia and other cricket playing nations.

"Our thoughts are with Rod's wife Ros, his sons Paul, Dan and Jamie and the extended Marsh family, his many friends and teammates with whom he created so many special memories."

International Cricket Council (ICC) chief executive Geoff Allardice said Marsh's legacy went "way beyond what he achieved on the field".

"An ICC Hall of Fame inductee in 2009, he played a significant role in developing young cricketers all around the world, including through his time as the inaugural director of coaching at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai, a facility that future generations of players from all countries will continue to benefit from," Allardice added.

"He will be sorely missed and the thoughts of everyone at the ICC are with his family and friends."