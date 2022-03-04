Women's Cricket World Cup: Hosts New Zealand beaten by West Indies in thrilling opener

Deandra Dottin starred in the final over as West Indies beat New Zealand by three runs in the Women's World Cup opener

Hosts New Zealand lost three wickets in the final over as they suffered a three-run defeat to West Indies in a seesaw World Cup opener in Tauranga.

New Zealand, having rallied from 162-6 as they attempted a record Women's World Cup chase of 260, began the final over needing six runs from six balls with three wickets in hand.

However, West Indies seamer Deandra Dottin dismissed Katey Martin (44) and Jess Kerr (25) - who had put on 40 for the eighth wicket - and then ran out Fran Jonas (0) as New Zealand were all out for 256.

Hayley Matthews scored 119 in West Indies' total of 259-9, with New Zealand captain Sophie Devine countering with 108.

What a way to open her #CWC22 account! 😱🌴



A world class maiden century 💯 from @MyNameIs_Hayley ! 🔥👏🏾👏🏾#MaroonWarriors pic.twitter.com/N42OF7ftwb — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 4, 2022

Devine's side were well placed in the chase at 123-2 in the 28th over, the captain having put on 76 with Amy Satterthwaite (31) for the third wicket, only for Satterthwaite's exit to lead to a collapse of 4-39 and swing the game West Indies' way.

Devine, though, then added 53 with Martin for the seventh wicket and after the skipper was brilliantly caught and bowled by Chinelle Henry - the same player who had dropped her on 74 - Martin and Kerr kept New Zealand's hopes alive.

Martin hit successive boundaries off Henry to close the 49th over and leave New Zealand as favourites heading into the last.

Chinelle Henry picked up the key wicket of Sophie Devine with an excellent caught and bowled

However, Dottin had the final say, pinning Martin lbw from the second ball of the over, having Kerr caught at mid-off from the fourth and running out Jonas from the fifth as New Zealand attempted to steal a bye.

Matthews deserved to be on the winning side as she followed her century, which featured 16 fours and a six and helped West Indies to their third-highest World Cup total, with excellent bowling figures of 2-41 from 10 overs, dismissing Amelia Kerr (13) and Brook Halliday (3).

Devine then scored her second hundred of the week - the 32-year-old having smashed an unbeaten 161 as New Zealand chased down 322 in a warm-up victory over Australia a few days ago.

Devine's century came in vain for New Zealand at Bay Oval

New Zealand - World Cup winners when they last held the tournament in 2000 - are next in action against Bangladesh (9.30pm, Sunday, Sky Sports World Cup).

West Indies - whose best result was finishing runners-up to Australia in the 2013 tournament in India - face England in their next match (9.30pm, Tuesday, Sky Sports World Cup).

