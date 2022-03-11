Alex Hales out of Indian Premier League due to bubble fatigue

Alex Hales is out of the IPL

Alex Hales has withdrawn from the Indian Premier League due to bubble fatigue

He was due to play for Kolkata Knight Riders but, having spent the past four months overseas in restrictive bio-bubbles, has decided to protect his mental wellbeing.

Hales played in the Big Bash and the Pakistan Super League.

He tested positive for Covid in Australia and withdrew from the PSL before later re-joining the tournament.

He will now spend time at home to recover and prepare for the English domestic season.

"I don't feel as though I can commit myself to another extended period within a secure environment," he said.

"It wouldn't be fair on the team or myself if I wasn't able to perform to the level expected of me.

"I'll now take some time to rest and recharge ahead of the summer."

Aaron Finch will replace Hales for Kolkata Knight Riders.