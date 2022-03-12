Women's Cricket World Cup: India claim crushing win over West Indies

Smriti Mandhana scored 123 runs from 119 balls

Smitri Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur blasted rapid centuries to lead India to an emphatic 155-run win over the West Indies at the Women's Cricket World Cup.

India produced a mammoth total of 317-8 and their bowlers complemented the batting performance, skittling the West Indies for 162 in just over 40 overs.

The win moved India to the top of the points table and was vital ahead of challenging matches against England and Australia.

In a declaration of intent from the start, young opener Yastika Bhatia struck three boundaries from the first over on a placid pitch at Seddon Park. India raced to 41-0 after five overs but that was only a taste of the batting to come when Mandhana and Kaur combined in a match-winning stand of 184 for the fourth wicket.

Mandhana reached her fifth one-day international century from 108 balls with nine fours and two sixes. She had moved on to 123 from 119 balls at a strike rate of 103 when she was finally dismissed in the 43rd over, with India on 262-4.

Kaur posted her fourth century from 100 balls in an outstanding display of assertive batting, hitting 10 fours and two sixes and using every inch of a large ground which was difficult to defend.

She was finally out in the 49th over to leave India 313-7.

India on 🔝#CWC22 standings after India's big win over West Indies: pic.twitter.com/E8obtJQljK — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 12, 2022

The West Indies, who have been the giant-killers of the tournament, started boldly and with even greater pace than India. Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews, their match-winners in the last two games, sped to 50 from five overs and 81 at the 10 over mark.

The West Indies' 100 came up in the 12th over when Dottin was 69 and Matthews 32.

But Dottin fell at that score and a small collapse followed that derailed the West Indies run chase. Meghna Singh removed Kycia Knight (6) and Stafanie Taylor (1) and Sheh Rana dismissed Matthews for 43 as the West Indies slumped to 114-4.

Another flurry of wickets followed with West Indies reduced to 145-7 in the 27th over. Accurate and off-pace bowling seemed most effective on an easy-paced pitch and India produced the flight and changes in pace necessary to make scoring difficult.

India lead the points table on run rate while the West Indies drop back to fifth place.

