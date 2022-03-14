Women's Cricket World Cup: Bangladesh claim historic win over Pakistan

Bangladesh secured victory over Pakistan at the World Cup

Fargana Hoque and Fahima Khatun played starring roles as Bangladesh claimed their first-ever Women's Cricket World Cup victory with a nine-run win over Pakistan.

Bangladesh racked up their highest one-day international total of 234-7 after losing the toss and being made to bat first with Hoque leading the way with 71.

Then spinner Khatun came to the fore with 3-38 as Pakistan's middle order faltered following a maiden ODI century from Sidra Ameen, helping secure a historic triumph for her side.

"I cannot describe this in words," Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana said. "This is our first ever win in World Cups.

"We have made history today. We are looking forward to carry this momentum throughout the tournament."

Sharmin Akhter (44) and Sultana (46) got Bangladesh off to a solid start after they had lost the toss.

Sultana and Hoque also put on a crucial stand of 96 for the third wicket to help the side post a competitive total, with Nashra Sundhu the pick of Pakistan's bowlers after returning figures of 3-45.

Opener Ameen seemed to have laid the foundations for success with her 104 and she was well-supported by Nahida Khan (43) as they put on a first-wicket stand of 91.

But Khatun and Rumana Ahmed (2-29) got stuck into Pakistan as they lost five wickets for just five runs and they never recovered from that.

The win keeps alive Bangladesh's hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals, while Pakistan's hopes of reaching the knockout stages seem all but over after their fourth-straight defeat.