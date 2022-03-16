Pakistan vs Australia: Babar Azam leads rear-guard as hosts hold on for draw in second Test

Babar Azam's 196 was the highest fourth-innings score for Pakistan

Pakistan captain Babar Azam led a stunning final-day rear-guard against Australia as his 196 helped enable the hosts to bat out 172 overs and earn a dramatic draw in the second Test.

Having been set the task of scoring a record 506 runs to win or surviving 172 overs to earn a draw in Karachi, Azam batted for more than 10 hours over two days to take Pakistan to the brink of safety, before his dismissal with 12 overs remaining on day five gave Australia hope.

Two more quick wickets followed to reduce Pakistan to 414-7, but the unbeaten Mohammad Rizwan (104) saw the hosts home, bringing up his own century in the closing stages as Australia were thwarted for the second time in the series, which remains 0-0 going into next week's decider in Lahore.

Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten century saw Pakistan to safety

The hosts were on the back foot after folding for 148 in reply to Australia's massive first innings total of 556-9 at the National Stadium, before the tourists declared again on 97-2 to set the mammoth target.

Starting the final day on 192-2, Pakistan's best bet was to bat time and Babar led by example as they finished on 443-7, the sixth highest fourth innings total of all time.

Babar's majestic knock, which included 21 fours and a six, was a career-best for the 27-year-old and the highest individual fourth-innings score for a Pakistani batter, eclipsing Younis Khan's 171 not out against Sri Lanka in 2015.

Babar batted for more than 10 hours in the second innings

Babar Azam's record effort Highest fourth innings individual score for Pakistan

7th highest fourth innings individual score in Test history

4th longest innings in the fourth innings of a Test in terms of balls faced

2nd longest innings in the fourth innings of a Test in terms of minutes batted

Highest unbeaten individual total by a captain in a fourth innings of a Test

"The plan was to bat session-by-session and build partnerships," Babar, who was adjudged player of the match said at the presentation ceremony.

"It was a team effort, as others chipped in with useful contributions too.

"We tried to be positive and play our shots. The team needed this knock, so I tried to bat for as long as I could."

The record victory target was never within Pakistan's reach but Babar's marathon 228-run partnership with opener Abdullah Shafique (96) kept them afloat in the contest.

Nathan Lyon led Australia with four wickets

Nathan Lyon (4-112) injected fresh drama in the final session dismissing Babar and Faheem Ashraf with successive deliveries but as was the case in the opening Test in Rawalpindi, Australia were unable to force victory.

"I'm just really proud of the efforts," Australia captain Pat Cummins said.

"The way we batted was fantastic, the way we hunted we took those wickets on day three with reverse swing, that was brilliant as well.

"We were always ahead in the game, so really proud of the boys."