Women's World Cup: 'England have spark back after win over India - but should they now play Emma Lamb?'

Defending champions England claimed their first win at the Women's World Cup at the fourth time of asking. Phoebe Graham says the "spark" is back but wonders whether Emma Lamb now deserves a spot in the top order...

England have a win on the board. Their first since September. Has faith been restored?

The victory over India was the result everyone needed. Let's hope it is the spark the team needs to get back to winning ways regularly.

England have been on the wrong side of many nail-biting games this World Cup.

They lost to Australia by 12 runs, to West Indies by seven and then were beaten in the final over by South Africa.

England find winning formula

It felt like they had forgotten how to win games of cricket. Against India, though, they got over the line.

Off-spinner Charlie Dean was a critical part of the winning formula with four wickets and captain Heather Knight led from the front, scoring 53 not out.

The top order still doesn't feel right. A role change for Danni Wyatt, going from No 7 to opener, did not work.

It feels a crying shame to leave in-form opener Emma Lamb on the bench as her skill is so suited to that role.

'Now or never for England and New Zealand'

England's biggest game now is on Saturday, against New Zealand.

New Zealand have been in similar positions to England, losing in some close games - to West Indies by three runs and to South Africa in the final over.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup - Group stage standings Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate 1. Australia 4 4 0 8 +1.744 2. South Africa 4 4 0 8 +0.226 3. West Indies 5 3 2 6 -0.930 4. India 4 2 2 4 +0.632 5. New Zealand 5 2 3 4 -0.216 6. England 4 1 3 2 +0.351 7. Bangladesh 4 1 3 2 -0.342 8. Pakistan 4 0 4 0 -0.996

England have a World Cup to retain. New Zealand are the home side. It's now or never for both sides. It's must-win and will come down to who has the winning mindset.

England's spark is back. Come on, girls, bring it home for us!

