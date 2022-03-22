England in the West Indies: Jack Leach happy to take frontline role after 'horrible' Ashes series

Jack Leach has impressed in the first two Tests in the West Indies

Jack Leach insists he has a clearer mind about his role in the England team after an impressive start to the West Indies series, three months on from a "horrible" Ashes experience.

Leach has been the leading wicket-taker during the two drawn Tests in Antigua and Barbados, taking 11 in batting-friendly conditions, leaving the spinner four clear of the chasing pack and six ahead of opposite number Veerasammy Permaul.

At the Kensington Oval last week he sent down a remarkable 94.5 overs - the most by an Englishman in a single match since Tony Lock in 1962 - with Leach used far more in the West Indies than during their 4-0 Ashes thrashing in Australia.

Leach took three wickets in each innings during the drawn second Test

Leach was used more sparingly across three Ashes games, starting at the Gabba where he was smashed around for 102 in 13 wicketless overs. The shadow of that onslaught lingered over the rest of his involvement, and cost him a place on a turning track in Adelaide, but the 30-year-old is proud of how he dealt with that difficult experience.

"I felt horrible after Brisbane, yeah. Not a good moment," he said. "But sometimes the worst thing you can do is just sit in your room and stew about it. I trained the next day after the game - let's do something about it, that's normally the best thing. I've surprised myself with how I've dealt with the lows.

"Australia was a really tough trip for everyone but I did feel like I learned a lot and I came back really motivated and buzzing. I want to reach my ceiling as a cricketer, basically, and put everything into that. Then I can rest easy that I've given it everything."

Leach appears to be one of the most obvious beneficiaries of England's much-trumpeted 'red ball reset', currently looking secure as their first-choice spinner. Although he has not been able to bowl the team to victory on a pair of lifeless surfaces - a third chance awaits on a better looking pitch in Grenada from Thursday - his role has visibly grown.

"Before, I've felt a lot of pressure on my own individual game and it was just about trying to keep my place in the team," Leach added. "You can kind of forget that you are contributing to something bigger.

"It almost takes the pressure off your own game when you are playing for something bigger than yourself. I said openly to the group that at Somerset I feel I belong, so I feel more comfortable giving my points of view, maybe because I felt I belonged in terms of what I offer on the cricket field.

"But we all have stuff to offer, we wouldn't be here if we are not good enough. I think maybe I got it a bit wrong beforehand. Not on purpose or from a selfish point of view...I just felt I was playing for my spot.

"I'm trying to become the frontline spinner for England and I really see the last couple of weeks as really valuable for my development on that road."

How can England stop Kraigg Brathwaite?

England are crossing their fingers for less benign conditions for the series decider in St George's, with seamers Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson - who are both expecting to be fit for the game after missing out through injury and illness in Barbados - training with batter Ollie Pope on Tuesday and reported some encouraging signs of grass on the match strip.

Any assistance in unsettling West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite would be welcome, after he faced 673 deliveries in Barbados. Just one of those dismissed him, Leach finally sneaking one through after more than 200 attempts in the first innings before drawing a blank in the second.

"It was a lot of overs!" Leach said of their lengthy battle. "The fingers get stiff, your neck in the morning, just getting them going, it's just general tiredness throughout the body.

"It's easy to feel sorry for yourself at 40-odd overs and you're like 'God, when is this going to end?' But I was pleased with how I managed to get back out there and put in another decent performance.

"It's something I've never had to do before. It was challenging but those are the kind of challenges that I want."