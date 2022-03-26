IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings in tournament opener despite MS Dhoni fireworks

MS Dhoni cracked seven fours and one six in an unbeaten 50 from 38 balls - but it wasn't enough for the Super Kings

The 2022 Indian Premier League got under way on Saturday with the Kolkata Knight Riders defeating defending champions Chennai Super Kings by six wickets, despite an unbeaten fifty for 40-year-old MS Dhoni.

In a rematch of the 2021 final, Chennai, put into bat first, slipped to 61-5 in the 11th over before Dhoni - who stepped down as the Super Kings captain this week - rolled back the years, smashing 50 from 38 balls to lift the team to 131-5.

It didn't prove enough, however, as Kolkata comfortably cruised to their target with six wickets and nine balls to spare, England's Sam Billings contributing 25 in the run chase.

Shreyas Iyer, in his first outing as Kolkata captain, replacing England's Eoin Morgan who skippered the side last year, won the toss and inserted the Super Kings, with the decision immediately reaping dividends.

Umesh Yadav (2-20) ripped out the top order - Ruturaj Gaikwad gone for a third-ball duck and New Zealand opener Devon Conway (3) tamely chipping to mid-on.

Robin Uthappa (28 off 21 balls) and Ambati Rayudu (15 off 17) rebuilt, but then both bell in back-to-back overs to again derail the Chennai innings.

After Shivam Dube (3) was bounced out by Andre Russell, Dhoni joined together with his replacement as captain, Ravi Jadeja (26no off 28), to at least lift CSK to a competitive score - Dhoni smashing seven boundaries and one six.

Kolkata, in contrast, got off to a rip-roaring start, with Ajinkya Rahane (44 off 34) leading from the front as 43 runs came from the six-over powerplay

Super Kings veteran Dwayne Bravo (3-20) came into the attack and immediately brought the breakthrough - Venkatesh Iyer caught behind for 16 - and though he continued to chip away, also claiming Nitish Rana (25) and Billings, Kolkata captain Shreyas (20no) was there to safely see his side home.

The tournament's most successful team, the Mumbai Indians, led by India captain Rohit Sharma, will begin their bid for a sixth IPL title against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

