Keshav Maharaj takes seven wickets as South Africa thrash Bangladesh by 220 runs in first Test at Kingsmead

Maharaj has become South Africa's most successful Test spinner since readmission

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took seven wickets as South Africa made light work of bowling Bangladesh out for 53 in their second innings to claim victory by 220 runs in the first Test at Kingsmead on Monday.

It is the lowest Test innings total at Kingsmead, below the 66 India managed in 1996.

Bangladesh had been set a target of 274 for the win but resumed on the third morning on 11 for three and were bowled out inside 55 minutes.

Maharaj took 7-32 and fellow spinner Simon Harmer 3-21 to complete a dominant performance for the home side.

In the process, Maharaj became South Africa's most successful spinner since the country's readmission to the international arena in 1991, moving past Paul Adams' previous best mark of 134 Test wickets to take his tally to 141.

"I'm actually quite emotional. I'm just glad I could take the team over the line today," he said at the post-match presentation.

"As cricketers, sometimes we are impatient people. I think when you bowl long spells you want to get reward and it's just about sticking to the processes.

"The hard work and toil from the first innings paid dividends in the second."

Maharaj bowled in tandem with Harmer, who was playing his first Test in seven years after a spell in English county cricket with Essex.

It is unlikely the pair would have played together had South Africa not been without their entire frontline pace attack, who are away at the Indian Premier League.

"Fortunately, I had Simon at the other end, who provided control. We had a bit of a stop on the game, which allowed us to strike with our (attacking) fields," Maharaj said.

"It's been a long time since South Africa has played two spinners, so I'm glad there's been a shift in mindset towards slow bowling in our country.

"I'm very pleased for Simon, he's taken the opportunity with both hands. I know he's gone overseas and came back. He's a different player, his skills have gone up."

The second Test begins in Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth, on Thursday.