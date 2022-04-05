The Hundred Draft: Kieron Pollard taken first pick and Tammy Beaumont joins Welsh Fire in big-name moves

Kieron Pollard and Tammy Beaumont have been drafted by London Spirit and Welsh Fire respectively

Kieron Pollard was taken with the first pick of The Hundred men's draft, while England Women's opener Tammy Beaumont joined Welsh Fire as their new captain as teams boosted their playing squads ahead of the 2022 tournament.

The 2022 men's draft saw a total of 585 players registered, but there were only 42 remaining spots to fill across the squads for the second season of the 100-ball tournament. This is due to over 150 men's and women's players from 2021 having already been retained by their teams on 'Deadline Day' in February.

The Spirit had the coveted first pick of the men's draft as a result of finishing bottom of the standings last year and selected Pollard at the highest reserve price of £125,000. Notable names that went unpicked include Australia's David Warner, Pakistan's Babar Azam - the No 1 ranked T20 batsman in the world - and legendary West Indies opener Chris Gayle.

The Hundred 2022 men's playing squads

New signings for the women's competition, which does not have a draft system, were also unveiled on Tuesday, with Australian World Cup winners Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, Alana King and Megan Schutt, along with New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, South Africa's Mignon du Preez and West Indies' Deandra Dottin among the new overseas signings announced.

Lanning and King team up again with Trent Rockets, along with Du Preez, Haynes joins Beaumont in Wales, while Schutt lands at Lord's with London Spirit, as does Kerr. Dottin, meanwhile, moves from the Spirit to Manchester Originals for the 2022 tournament.

The Hundred 2022 women's playing squads

In the men's draft, as the first round continued, fellow Windies stars Andre Russell landed with the Originals, Dwayne Bravo with Northern Superchargers and Sunil Narine re-signed with Oval Invincibles. Australia's Matthew Wade and South Africa's Quinton de Kock landed with Birmingham Phoenix and Southern Brave, respectively, with Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis also joining up with the Brave, the defending men's champions from 2021.

Among the domestic talent snapped up early on, Nottinghamshire batsman Joe Clarke was taken by the Fire with the second overall pick, while England-capped Tom Banton ends up back with the Welsh side who he played for in 2021, and Liam Dawson joins the Spirit. Fast bowler Olly Stone, also capped at international level, was picked up by the Phoenix in the second round.

In the women's competition, joining Beaumont among the biggest-name domestic movers is her oft-international opening partner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, who moves from the Superchargers to reigning champions the Invincibles. England left-armer Phoebe Graham also leaves the Leeds-based Superchargers, crossing the Pennines to Manchester, while Fran Wilson and Alex Hartley join up with Beaumont in Cardiff.

Beaumont said of her move: "I'm beyond excited to be leading Welsh Fire this summer.

"I loved my time with London Spirit but the opportunity to captain Welsh Fire was something I couldn't turn down.

"We are building a really talented squad, full of world class players and we can't wait to get out in front of our amazing fans in Cardiff and put on a show."

Sanjay Patel, managing director of The Hundred said: "With a host of star players confirmed, The Hundred will have fans on the edge of their seats with world class sport, as well as bringing more family-friendly entertainment off the pitch."

Elsewhere in the men's draft, a pair of leg-spinners were snapped up in the second round as the Fire claimed Australian Adam Zampa at £100,000 and the Originals added Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga to their overseas contingent.

As the draft continued, with players available to be signed at seven different salary bands down to £30,000, Pakistan veteran left-arm quick Wahab Riaz was snapped up by the Superchargers for £75,000, while fellow countryman, the 19-year-old tearaway Naseem Shah joins the Fire for £60,000. Matthew Fisher - recently capped by England on the Test tour of the West Indies - was taken for £50,000 by Birmingham.

Following the men's draft, each side is still to make two further picks, which will be confirmed in June. One of which is a further overseas wildcard player, as well as the Vitality wildcard where teams will select an additional player for a £30,000 slot based on the strength of their domestic performances during the early part of the summer.

Here's how the squads look after draft day...

BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX

Birmingham Phoenix 2022 playing squads

Italics = Player added in Tuesday's draft

England centrally-contracted Test players: Chris Woakes, Jack Leach

Overseas players: Matthew Wade (Australia), Adam Milne (New Zealand), Kane Richardson (Australia)

Rest of squad: Liam Livingstone, Olly Stone, Moeen Ali, Benny Howell, Tom Abell, Matthew Fisher, Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Henry Brookes

Women's squad: Amy Jones, Sophie Devine (O), Ellyse Perry (O), Sophie Molineux (O), Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Issy Wong, Eve Jones, Emily Arlott, Gwen Davies, Abtaha Maqsood, Ria Fackrell, Phoebe Franklin, Sterre Kalis

(O) = Overseas player

LONDON SPIRIT

London Spirit 2022 playing squads

England centrally-contracted Test players: Zak Crawley, Mark Wood

Overseas players: Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Glenn Maxwell (Australia), Riley Meredith (Australia)

Rest of squad: Liam Dawson, Eoin Morgan, Jordan Thompson, Mason Crane, Dan Lawrence, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Wood, Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara, Blake Cullen, Brad Wheal

Women's squad: Heather Knight, Beth Mooney (O), Amelia Kerr (O), Megan Schutt (O), Freya Davies, Sophie Luff, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Amara Carr, Naomi Dattani, Grace Scrivens, Alice Monaghan

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS

Manchester Originals 2022 playing squads

England centrally-contracted Test players: Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson

Overseas players: Andre Russell (West Indies), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Sean Abbott (Australia)

Rest of squad: Laurie Evans, Phil Salt, Daniel Worrall, Matt Parkinson, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Tom Lammonby, Colin Ackermann, Wayne Madsen, Fred Klaassen, Calvin Harrison

Women's squad: Sophie Ecclestone, Lizelle Lee (O), Kate Cross, Deandra Dottin (O), Emma Lamb, Amy Satterthwaite (O), Ellie Threlkeld, Cordelia Griffith, Hannah Jones, Ami Campbell, Georgie Boyce, Phoebe Graham, Laura Jackson, Grace Potts

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS

Northern Superchargers 2022 playing squads

England centrally-contracted Test players: Ben Stokes

Overseas players: Dwayne Bravo (West Indies), Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Wahab Riaz (Pakistan)

Rest of squad: Adil Rashid, David Willey, Harry Brook, Adam Hose, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, John Simpson, Roelof van der Merwe, Adam Lyth, Luke Wright, Callum Parkinson

Women's squad: Jemimah Rodrigues (O), Alyssa Healy (O), Laura Wolvaardt (O), Jenny Gunn, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Bess Heath, Kalea Moore, Liz Russell, Lucy Higham

OVAL INVINCIBLES

Oval Invincibles 2022 playing squads

England centrally-contracted Test players: Sam Curran, Rory Burns

Overseas players: Sunil Narine (West Indies), Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Hilton Cartwright (Australia)

Rest of squad: Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley, Danny Briggs, Matt Milnes, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, Nathan Sowter

Women's squad: Dané van Niekerk (O), Marizanne Kapp (O), Natasha Farrant, Shabnim Ismail (O), Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Danielle Gregory, Grace Gibbs, Emily Windsor, Eva Gray, Kira Chathili, Emma Jones

SOUTHERN BRAVE

Southern Brave 2022 playing squads

England centrally-contracted Test players: Jofra Archer

Overseas players: Quinton de Kock (South Africa), Marcus Stoinis (Australia), Tim David (Singapore)

Rest of squad: James Vince, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Alex Davies, Jake Lintott, Rehan Ahmed, Ross Whiteley, Craig Overton, Joe Weatherley, Dan Moriarty

Women's squad: Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana (O), Sophia Dunkley, Anya Shrubsole, Amanda-Jade Wellington (O), Tahlia McGrath (O), Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Carla Rudd, Georgia Adams, Tara Norris, Jo Gardner, Paige Scholfield, Freya Kemp, Ella McCaughan

TRENT ROCKETS

Trent Rockets 2022 playing squads

England centrally-contracted Test players: Joe Root, Dawid Malan

Overseas players: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Colin Munro (New Zealand), Marchant de Lange (South Africa)

Rest of squad: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Ian Cockbain, Luke Wood, Samit Patel, Matt Carter, Steven Mullaney, Sam Cook, Luke Fletcher, Tom Moores

Women's squad: Nat Sciver, Meg Lanning (O), Katherine Brunt, Mignon du Preez (O), Sarah Glenn, Bryony Smith, Kathryn Bryce, Alana King (O), Abbey Freeborn, Marie Kelly, Sophie Munro, Alexa Stonehouse, Georgia Davis

WELSH FIRE

Welsh Fire 2022 playing squads

England centrally-contracted Test players: Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope

Overseas players: Adam Zampa (Australia), David Miller (South Africa), Naseem Shah (Pakistan)

Rest of squad: Joe Clarke, Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Jake Ball, David Payne, Sam Hain, Leus du Plooy, Matt Critchley, Ryan Higgins, Jacob Bethell, Josh Cobb

Women's squad: Tammy Beaumont, Rachael Haynes (O), Annabel Sutherland (O), Fran Wilson, Katie George, Hayley Matthews (O), Alex Hartley, Claire Nicholas, Fi Morris, Georgia Hennessy, Alex Griffiths, Sarah Bryce, Hannah Baker, Lauren Filer, Nicole Harvey

Sky Sports will show every game of The Hundred live this summer, starting with the opening match on Wednesday August 3 between defending men's champions Southern Brave and Welsh Fire at The Ageas Bowl.

The women's competition begins a week later on Thursday August 11 following the conclusion of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where women's cricket is making its debut.

Reigning champions Oval Invincibles will face Northern Superchargers in the opening women's game in The Hundred, which will be the first men's and women's double-header of the 2022 competition.

Invincibles vs Superchargers will take the evening slot at The Kia Oval, after their respective men's sides meet earlier in the afternoon in south London.

From then on, every matchday will see men's and women's fixtures on the same day, with every game available to watch live on Sky Sports.

Hundred Finals Day will take place at Lord's on Saturday September 3.

Women's matches to be played first unless otherwise stated

Wed Aug 3: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire (7pm)*

Thu Aug 4: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit (6.30pm)*

Fri Aug 5: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers (6.30pm)*

Sat Aug 6: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix (2.30pm)*

Sun Aug 7: Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles (2pm)*

Mon Aug 8: London Spirit vs Manchester Originals (6.30pm)*

Tue Aug 9: Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets (6.30pm)*

Wed Aug 10: Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave (6.30pm)*

Thu Aug 11: Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers (3pm and 6.30pm)**

Fri Aug 12: Southern Brave vs London Spirit (3pm and 6.30pm)

Sat Aug 13: Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets (11am and 2.30pm)

Sat Aug 13: Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix (2.30pm and 6pm)

Sun Aug 14: Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit (11am and 2.30pm)

Sun Aug 14: Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave (2.30pm and 6pm)

Mon Aug 15: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets (3pm and 6.30pm)

Tue Aug 16: Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire (3pm and 6.30pm)

Wed Aug 17: Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles (3.30pm and 7pm)

Thu Aug 18: Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals (3.30pm and 7pm)

Fri Aug 19: Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers (3.30pm and 7pm)

Sat Aug 20: Trent Rockets vs London Spirit (3.30pm and 7pm)

Sun Aug 21: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals (3.30pm and 7pm)

Mon Aug 22: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave (3pm and 6.30pm)

Tue Aug 23: Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix (3pm and 6.30pm)

Wed Aug 24: London Spirit vs Welsh Fire (3pm and 6.30pm)

Thu Aug 25: Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets (3.30pm and 7pm)

Fri Aug 26: Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers (3.30pm and 7pm)

Sat Aug 27: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles (3.30pm and 7pm)

Sun Aug 28: Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals (3.30pm and 7pm)

Mon Aug 29: Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire (3.30pm and 7pm)

Tue Aug 30: London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix (3pm and 6.30pm)

Wed Aug 31: Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave (11.30am and 3pm)

Wed Aug 31: Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles (3pm and 6.30pm)

Fri Sep 2: Eliminator, Ageas Bowl (3pm and 6.30pm)

Sat Sep 3: Final, Lord's (3pm and 6.30pm)

Sun Sep 4: Reserve day

* Men's match only due to Commonwealth Games

** Women's match to be played second