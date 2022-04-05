Cricket News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Blog
  • Competitions
  • Fixtures/Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • On Sky
  • Scores
  • Sky Bet

England's Nat Sciver moves back to top of ODI all-rounder rankings

Nat Sciver scored two hundreds and took four wickets in England's World Cup campaign; team-mate Sophie Ecclestone stays top of bowling rankings; Australia's Alyssa Healy top of batting rankings

Last Updated: 05/04/22 12:23pm

Nat Sciver has taken top spot in the ODI all-rounder rankings
Nat Sciver has taken top spot in the ODI all-rounder rankings

Nat Sciver has regained top spot in the ODI all-rounder rankings, her 148 in the ICC World Cup final against Australia on Sunday moving her ahead of Australia's Elysse Perry.

Sciver's unbeaten batting display in England's defeat to Australia was her second ton of the tournament, and she also took four wickets across eight matches.

England captain Heather Knight admits Alyssa Healy's phenomenal knock of 170 was the difference between the sides as Australia emerged victorious at the Women's World Cup.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

England captain Heather Knight admits Alyssa Healy's phenomenal knock of 170 was the difference between the sides as Australia emerged victorious at the Women's World Cup.
England captain Heather Knight admits Alyssa Healy's phenomenal knock of 170 was the difference between the sides as Australia emerged victorious at the Women's World Cup.

The 29 year-old is in second place in the batting rankings, just trailing Alyssa Healy who averaged an impressive run rate of 103.66 across her nine World Cup matches for Australia.

Healy scored two tons and two half-centuries, including an astonishing 178 off 130 deliveries in the final to seal Australia's win.

Also See:

Sophie Ecclestone remains top of the bowler rankings
Sophie Ecclestone remains top of the bowler rankings

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone remains at top spot in the bowler rankings after an outstanding tournament in which she took 21 wickets at an average of 15.61.

Australia celebrate winning the Women's World Cup

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Australia celebrate winning the Women's World Cup
Australia celebrate winning the Women's World Cup

South Africa's Shabnim Islamil moves into second place behind Ecclestone on the back of 14 World Cup wickets across seven innings.

Trending

©2022 Sky UK