Jos Buttler scores second ton of 2022 IPL as Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders in thriller

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch as Jos Buttler smashes a stunning century off just 59 deliveries for the Rajasthan Royals against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Watch as Jos Buttler smashes a stunning century off just 59 deliveries for the Rajasthan Royals against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Jos Buttler struck a magnificent 103 off 61 balls - his second ton of the 2022 Indian Premier League - as Rajasthan Royals secured a narrow seven-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling encounter.

Buttler smashed nine fours and as many as five sixes in his blistering knock as Rajasthan posted a massive 217-5 batting first. Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (5-40) then claimed a hat-trick as part of a four-wicket over in the Knight Riders reply, but the contest still went right down to the wire.

With Kolkata requiring 11 from the final six deliveries, West Indies pace bower Obed McCoy (2-41) - on his IPL debut - had the final say, taking the final two wickets in his first four balls to clinch a memorable Rajasthan win.

The Knight Riders run chase had got off to the worst possible start as pinch-hitter Sunil Narine was run out first ball without facing, but Aaron Finch (58 off 28 balls) and captain Shreyas Iyer (85 off 51) put on a century stand in just nine overs to keep them up with the required rate.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick ensured Rajasthan Royals held on to beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick ensured Rajasthan Royals held on to beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

When Shreyas was the first wicket to fall in the Chahal hat-trick it appeared as though Kolkata's hopes departed with him, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins, who both copped first-ballers.

But, with 38 needed from the final three overs and with only two wickets in hand, Umesh Yadav (21 off 9) proceeded to smash Trent Boult for a pair of sixes and a boundary in the next over as Kolkata took the game deep only to ultimately come up just short.

Lucknow Super G vs Bangalore Live on

Earlier, with the Royals sent into bat first, Buttler dominated an opening stand of 97 with Devdutt Padikkal (24) inside the opening 10 overs, while he then received further fine support from Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson (38 off 19).

The first of Buttler's five sixes came in the third over, a monstrous hit off Umesh, with the last a full toss smeared into the stands off Australia quick Cummins to bring up his century.

Cummins, however, accounted for Buttler three balls later as the England wicketkeeper top-edged a pull down to the fielder on the fine-leg fence.

Buttler is currently the leading run-scorer in the 2022 IPL, with his 375 runs - at an average of 75 and strike rate of 156.90 - 140 clear of KL Rahul in second place.

With their fourth win in six games, Rajasthan sit second in the table behind current leaders Gujurat Titans. Kolkata, suffering a fourth defeat in seven, sit sixth.

Watch continued coverage of the 2022 Indian Premier League live on Sky Sports Cricket, with Lucknow Super Giants next facing Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2.50pm on Tuesday.