Jos Buttler smashes third hundred of 2022 IPL as Rajasthan Royals post massive score

Jos Buttler cracked a second-straight IPL hundred, and a third of the 2022 tournament, as he smashed 116 off 65 balls for the Rajasthan Royals against the Delhi Capitals on Friday.

Buttler blasted a massive nine sixes and as many fours in his stunning knock as Rajasthan posted an imposing score of 222-2 after being put in to bat first.

Devdutt Padikkal also tonked 54 off 35 balls at the top of the order, sharing in a 155-run opening stand, while skipper Sanju Samson fired an unbeaten 46 off 19 deliveries.

Samson should, however, have been dropped on 28 when top-edging an attempted pull off Khaleel Ahmed, only for the bowler to drop an absolute sitter.

But it was Buttler's heroics with the bat that once again stole the show, with the England star the leading run-scorer in the 2022 IPL, with 491 runs.

Buttler's tally is 226 more than KL Rahul in second spot, with three hundreds and two fifties tonked across his seven innings - at an average of 81.83 and a massive 161.51 strike rate.