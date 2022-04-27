Former England bowler Anya Shrubsole joins Southern Vipers as player-coach

Anya Shrubsole played for England for 14 years

Former England bowler Anya Shrubsole has signed for Southern Vipers as a player-coach.

The 30-year-old, who announced her retirement from international cricket earlier this month, joins Vipers from Western Storm.

Shrubsole will be available to play for Vipers in the Charlotte Edwards Cup and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, the latter of which her new club won in both 2020 and 2021.

The seamer told Vipers' website: "I am really looking forward to playing for Southern Vipers and have the opportunity to work with and learn from [head coach] Charlotte Edwards.

Shrubsole claimed 227 wickets in 173 internationals

"Fast bowling is something I am passionate about so I am incredibly grateful to be given the responsibility to work with some young, exciting seamers as I transition into a life after international cricket. I have a lot to learn which excites me immensely and I can't wait to get started.

Shrubsole played 173 games for England and claimed 227 wickets, including 6-46 against India to win her side the 2017 World Cup final at Lord's.

The Bath-born bowler took nine wickets in this year's Women's Cricket World Cup, three of which came in the 70-run defeat to Australia in the final at Christchurch.

Shrubsole's six-wicket haul helped England win the 2017 World Cup final at Lord's

Shrubsole captained Southern Brave to the final in the inaugural edition of The Hundred last summer, where they were beaten by Oval Invincibles.

Vipers' director of women's cricket, Adam Carty, said: "I am delighted that we have been able to secure the signing of Anya for the coming season and beyond.

"Anya has vast international experience and her playing ambition remains strong.

"As a coach, she will provide so much invaluable knowledge and support to our bowlers of today and prospects of tomorrow across our region."