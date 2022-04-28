Ben Stokes named England's new Test captain: Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton back appointment

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at some of Ben Stokes' sensational bowling performances - including his 6-36 against Australia in 2015 and his 6-22 against West Indies in 2017. A look back at some of Ben Stokes' sensational bowling performances - including his 6-36 against Australia in 2015 and his 6-22 against West Indies in 2017.

Former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton react to Ben Stokes being named as Joe Root's successor and discuss how he can help bring success back to the Test team...

'England have winner in charge of Test team'

Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain:

"I think Stokes is the best option. He has been vice-captain for four or five years and has a huge aurora and personality about him.

"You look to some people around the world; Mike Brearley, Mahela Jayawardene, Ian Chappell of late have all said 'Ben Stokes is your man, make this man your captain'.

"Anyone who knows Ben knows that the only one thing he has ever been passionate about is England winning. He puts himself secondary to England winning. We have a winner in charge of our Test team and he will be doing everything to make sure we win every Test match we play.

Former England captain and Sky Sports Cricket pundit Nasser Hussain agrees that Ben Stokes is the best candidate to lead the Test team and his advice is to do it his own way.

"I've heard people say 'don't make Ben Stokes captain because he's your best player', but Joe Root was our best player and it had a positive impact on his batting.

"His batting went from strength to strength in the past couple of years - he has been the best Test batsman in the world while captaining a side that were imploding, so it didn't impact Joe as a batter.

"I keep hearing about Andrew Flintoff and Ian Botham and how they didn't take to captaincy, but Imran Khan and Kapil Dev and Shaun Pollock and Tony Greig and people like that - there have been people with high workloads who have done okay at captaincy.

Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Rob Key says that Ben Stokes was the stand-out candidate to become Test captain and the timing was right to appoint the all-rounder.

"We have to judge Ben Stokes by Ben Stokes' standards and not by previous all-rounders who have captained the England cricket team.

"You're only judged on your results. His job is not about leadership skills and man-management, his job is to win games of cricket, it's as simple as that.

"England have won one of their last 17 games and his job is to come in, turn around that dressing room and make England into a winning dressing room, or at least a side that doesn't roll over and lose as easily as it has done.

"I've seen Ben around the England team for the last however many years and I can tell you that there's nobody who works harder at their game and their fitness. He wants to get his side over the line and does everything he can for his team and team-mates.

"Even in his announcement, he wasn't going to take this captaincy without mentioning Root. If Root hadn't resigned as captain, I'm not sure Stokes would've gone for this job. He is so loyal to Root.

"Every single member of that cricket team will be absolutely thrilled that Ben is taking over. "

Durham head coach James Franklin says that Ben Stokes' appointment as England Test captain is not only a proud day for him but also for the county.

'Stokes the obvious choice'

Sky Sports' Michael Atherton:

"I think we're very good in England at overcomplicating matters and making life more difficult than it ought to be. There are only two players at the moment who are guaranteed their place in the side.

"One is Joe Root, who has just stood down from the captaincy, and the other is Ben Stokes, who was the obvious choice.

Former England captain Michael Atherton believes Ben Stokes is the obvious choice to replace Joe Root as England test captain.

"Stokes has proven to be an inspirational cricketer over the years. He will lead from the front and the players will follow him. He has got great respect there as a cricketer and as a man.

"At 30 years of age it's a good time, as he's not too young or too old and should be in the prime years of his career, so it was a straightforward choice in my view.

"The role of the former captain, both from personal experience and from being around those who have had to go back into the ranks, is when you give the captaincy away, you're pretty happy to give the responsibility of making decisions away.

"You just want to go and enjoy your cricket, score runs if you're a batsman and take wickets if you're a bowler.

"Equally, the way I did it with Nasser [Hussain] and Stewy [Alec Stewart] is to say 'I'm here if you need me, you're going to get my full support. If you want any advice I'm here to give it, but I ain't going to be treading on your toes. It's your team now and you have to go and do it in your own way'.

"Being helpful without getting in the way is the way to handle it if I'm offering any advice to Joe Root, not that he necessarily would take it!

"Stokes will obviously be his own man. He has the opportunity to shape that team now and take it in a different direction."

Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton were speaking on Sky Sports News.