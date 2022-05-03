New Zealand captain Kane Williamson to return from injury for England Test series

Kane Williamson missed series against Bangladesh and South Africa with an elbow injury

Kane Williamson will return to captain New Zealand for next month's Test series against England after the Black Caps named a quartet of uncapped players in a 20-strong touring squad.

Williamson has not featured for the Kiwis since November because of a persistent elbow injury and missed the drawn home series against Bangladesh and South Africa as a consequence.

But he is back in action in the Indian Premier League and will now steward the world Test champions against Ben Stokes' England for a three-match series that starts at Lord's on June 2.

Seamers Jacob Duffy and Blair Tickner, all-rounder Michael Bracewell and wicketkeeper Cam Fletcher have been included as part of an enlarged squad which will be whittled down to 15 players before the series.

"The red-ball tour of England first up is clearly high on our priority list and we're looking forward to hitting the ground running over there in a couple of weeks' time," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said.

"Touring England is always a special occasion with the people, the grounds and the history all making for a wonderful experience.

"The English are always tough in their own conditions and have many talented players they can call on."

New Zealand will be without the retired duo of Ross Taylor and BJ Watling but have the other 13 players who beat India at the Ageas Bowl in the final of last year's World Test Championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from day four at Edgbaston as New Zealand wrapped up victory over England in the second Test to seal a famous series win The best of the action from day four at Edgbaston as New Zealand wrapped up victory over England in the second Test to seal a famous series win

Shortly before that momentous victory, New Zealand claimed their first Test success in England in 22 years after prevailing 1-0 in a two-match series 11 months ago.

"There's a reason we've only ever won a couple of Test series over there and we know we'll have to be at our very best to do it again," Stead added.

New Zealand's squad for England tour: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Cameron Fletcher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Will Young.