Sky Sports and ECB join forces as Dynamos Cricket Intros returns for a second year

Sky Sports and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are joining forces to deliver another year of Dynamos Cricket Intros; a multi-year initiative that champions inclusion, encouraging children from more communities to take up the game of cricket.

This year, 10,000 children will be offered the chance to access the eight-week Dynamos Course for free, with sessions delivered all over the country in schools and community facilities.

The Dynamos Cricket Intros scheme will also offer training to 500 new coaches with the objective of finding new inspiring role models from different communities, providing them with coaching experience and mentoring support.

"Over 100,000 kids took part in our national programmes in 2021, a record-breaking year for participation, and this was possible because of the dedicated support and investment through our Sky Sports partnership, said Nick Pryde, ECB Director of Participation and Growth.

"Through the Dynamos Cricket Intros programme, we want to inspire more children to play cricket this year and continue our commitment to make the game more inclusive and diverse."

"With national programmes starting this week, I'd like to thank those across the game supporting our efforts to bring cricket to more children across England and Wales. It will be an exciting summer ahead," he added.

Jack Eatherley, Participation Lead at Sky Sports, added: "We learnt early on in our partnership with ECB if we are to inspire more children from more communities, we need to work harder to offer access to cricket where they are living, learning and playing.

"Today is an exciting day in the calendar with Dynamos courses kicking off across the country for another year. We can't wait to see more children, regardless of gender, ability, or background picking up a bat and ball and having fun."