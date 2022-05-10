Graham Thorpe: Former England batter and assistant coach 'seriously ill' in hospital

Graham Thorpe has fallen 'seriously ill' the PCA and his family have announced

Former England and Surrey cricketer Graham Thorpe is "seriously ill" in hospital, the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) and Thorpe's family have announced.

The 52-year-old played 100 Test matches for England and was appointed Afghanistan head coach in March following his departure from the England set-up after this winter's Ashes.

"Graham Thorpe has recently fallen seriously ill and is currently in hospital receiving treatment," a PCA statement read on Tuesday.

"His prognosis is unclear at this stage and we ask for privacy for him and his family at this time. Our thoughts are with Graham and his family."

Thorpe was involved as a batting coach for England between 2010 and 2022, stepping down in February 2022 following their 4-0 Ashes defeat by Australia.

"All of our thoughts are with Graham Thorpe and his family. We're with you, Thorpey," England Cricket tweeted.

Surrey Cricket Club tweeted: "The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with Graham, his wife Amanda, and family at this time.

"He is an icon of the English game, known by millions of cricket fans and forever a favourite son of Surrey CCC."

Former Surrey left-hander Thorpe was renowned as one of the finest English players of his generation, played exactly 100 Tests and scoring 16 centuries before retiring in 2005.

He went on to begin a coaching career in Australia, where he worked with the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner at New South Wales, before joining the England and Wales Cricket Board as a batting coach.