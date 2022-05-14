Andrew Symonds: Former Australia all-rounder dies aged 46

Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds has died at the age of 46

Early reports from police reported Symonds died in a single car accident near Townsville, Queensland, where he lived after retirement.

Queensland Police confirmed it was investigating a crash in Hervey Range, around 50 kilometres from the city, on Saturday evening.

Sky News Australia say reports suggest the car left the road near Alice River Bridge and rolled. Emergency services attempted to revive Symonds but he died from his injuries.

His family released a statement to confirm the tragic news and asked for privacy.

Symonds becomes the third Australian cricket legend to pass away this year, following Rod Marsh and Shane Warne who both suffered suspected heart attacks.

Symonds played 26 Tests for Australia between 2004 and 2008, as well as 198 ODIs.