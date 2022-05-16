Saqib Mahmood: Lancashire and England fast bowler ruled out for rest of season with lower back stress fracture

Saqib Mahmood made his England Test debut against West Indies in March

England and Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

After complaining of back pain in April, Mahmood was unavailable for Lancashire's last County Championship fixture against Yorkshire and scans have revealed he has a lumbar stress fracture and will miss the remainder of the 2022 English summer.

No timeframe has been set for the 25-year-old's return. His ongoing rehabilitation will be co-managed between Lancashire and England medical teams.

After making his first appearance for England in March as part of England's Test tour to the West Indies, rght-armer Mahmood revealed he turned down a chance to join the IPL to increase his chances of playing for his national side.

Newly-appointed Test coach Brendon McCullum will have a depleted list of seam bowlers to choose from as he prepares to face his old side in the first of three Tests on, starting at Lord's on June 2.

Anderson would be 'delighted' by England return

One person who looks set to earn a recall is England's all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson, having been controversially left out of the West Indies tour earlier this year.

The 39-year-old has 640 Test wickets to his name - third all-time - but was overlooked along with Stuart Broad for the series, which England would lose 1-0.

Anderson, a team-mate of Mahmood's at Lancashire, has impressed with 11 wickets at an average of 19.54 in his three County Championship appearances this summer and is tipped for a recall.

"It's nice, but I don't like counting chickens," Anderson told Sky Sports. "The way things have gone in the winter, I've just set my mind on trying to bowl well for Lancashire and put in performances that the selectors will take note of.

"I'm just keeping my fingers crossed for later in the week. I'd be absolutely delighted if I do get back in the team."

Anderson said there is no hard feelings over his omission from the West Indies tour with any of the England set-up, including former captain Joe Root who was part of the selection panel at the time.

"I parked that a long time ago," Anderson added.

"I've spoken to him [Root]. He was fine, we had a good chat this week. No animosity between us at all, we've still got a lot of respect for each other and I'd like to say we're still friends."

