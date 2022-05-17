Tom Harrison steps down as English Cricket Board CEO; Clare Connor taking over as interim

Tom Harrison is stepping down as ECB CEO, with Clare Connor taking over as interim

Tom Harrison is stepping down from his position of CEO of the ECB, with Clare Connor to take over in an interim capacity.

Harrison, who played cricket professionally with Northamptonshire and Derbyshire, became the ECB's CEO in January 2015, having previously been head of marketing between 2003 and 2006.

Harrison will depart in June, with managing director of women's cricket Connor taking over on an interim basis while a long-term successor is recruited.

The news is the latest example of flux at the ECB, which is still without a permanent chair following Ian Watmore's resignation last October, after an overhaul which has seen men's director of cricket Ashley Giles, head coach Chris Silverwood and Test captain Joe Root all replaced since the turn of the year.

Harrison oversaw the ECB's response to the coronavirus pandemic, though some of the goodwill he earned for his handling of that turbulent period and his own decision to take a voluntary pay cut dissipated when he accepted a large bonus earlier this year.

Brendon McCullum has been appointed new head coach of the England men's Test team

He and a group of senior management shared a pot worth around £2.1m based on a long-term incentive plan, drawing criticism due to the 62 redundancies made by the governing body as a result of Covid-19.

The last year has also seen a racism scandal at Yorkshire in addition to the Ashes defeat, as well as a 1-0 Test series defeat to the West Indies in March.

England had lost 10 and won just one of their previous 14 Test matches under Silverwood, failing to pass 300 even once during a dismal Ashes campaign.

Brendon McCullum has since been appointed new head coach of the England men's Test team, with the red and white ball head coaching roles split under new managing director of England men's cricket Rob Key.

Harrison: I have given everything I can in challenging times

Harrison said: "It has been a huge honour to be CEO of the ECB for the past seven years.

"Cricket is an extraordinary force for good in the world and my goal has been to make the game bigger and ensure more people and more communities in England and Wales feel they have a place in this sport.

Harrison said he 'gave everything in challenging times' as he departed on Tuesday

"The long-term health of cricket depends on its ability to grow and remain relevant and be more inclusive in an ever-changing world.

"The past two years have been incredibly challenging, but we have pulled together to get through the pandemic, overcome cricket's biggest financial crisis, and committed to tackling discrimination and continuing the journey towards becoming the inclusive, welcoming sport we strive to be.

"I have put everything into this role, but I believe now is the right time to bring in fresh energy to continue this work."

'Harrison leaves after turbulent couple of years filled with criticism'

Sky Sports News' James Cole...

"Harrison was expected to step down this summer, but not this soon. The feeling was that the board would wait until there was a permanent ECB Chair in place.

"But clearly, with the coaching search nearly complete - the white ball coach is expected to be announced this week - the board have felt now is the right time for Harrison to go.

"It comes after a turbulent couple of years for the ECB. Harrison led inaction over the Azeem Rafiq scandal, allowing Yorkshire County Cricket Club to drag their heels and do nothing.

Harrison faced criticism over his inaction regarding the Azeem Rafiq scandal, his performance at the DCMS Select Committee, and over accepting a bonus

"Not stepping in was a decision widely criticised by government. He was also criticised for his performance in front of the DCMS Select Committee at Azeem Rafiq's hearing.

"And then was criticised again for accepting his share of a £2.1m bonus despite 62 jobs at the ECB being cut because of the pandemic.

"A very, very difficult couple of years for Harrison and the ECB. He has now decided to stand down.

"ECB head of women's cricket Clare Connor will step into interim charge of the organisation, but it means they are now looking to fill another high-profile, important, strategic position."