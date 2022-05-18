Charlotte Edwards Cup: Issy Wong stars as Central Sparks beat defending-champion South East Stars

Issy Wong smashed 48 off 25 balls in a pinch-hitting role at the top of the order for Central Sparks

England hopeful Issy Wong starred with bat and ball as Central Sparks beat holders South East Stars by 34 runs in the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

Wong, more renowned for her quick bowling, excelled in the role of pinch-hitter as she smashed 45 off 28 balls opening the batting.

Well-supported by England wicketkeeper Amy Jones (40 off 28), Sparks racked up an imposing score of 170-6 from their 20 overs after being put into bat.

Wong then claimed an economical 1-14 from her four overs, before handing over to Sparks spin twins Hannah Baker (2-19) and Sarah Glenn (2-22), with Grace Potts (4-36) mopping up the tail in fine fashion as Stars finished well short on 136 all out.

Elsewhere, Lauren Bell underlined her own England credentials with a spell-binding 3-12 as Southern Vipers swatted Lightning aside by 31 runs.

Lauren Bell, pictured in action for Southern Brave during The Hundred last year, has been touted for an England call-up

Towering right-arm swing bowler Bell is considered among the favourites to replace the internationally-retired Anya Shrubsole and make her debut for Lisa Keightley's team this summer. Here she put on a new-ball clinic to claim 2-2 from her first two overs, on her way to returning career-best T20 bowling figures.

Maia Bouchier, meanwhile, continued her fine start to the season with 41 from 34 balls as Vipers posted a score of 155-5, before Lightning sputtered to 124-8 in reply thanks to Bell's heroics with the ball.

Vipers now have two comprehensive victories from two in this year's tournament, while Lightning are still to secure a point across two seasons.

Finally, teenager Grace Scrivens' heroics with bat and ball proved fruitless as a last-gasp overthrow handed Western Storm a dramatic victory over Sunrisers.

Grace Scrivens cracked a maiden fifty for Sunrisers and claimed four wickets with the ball in a losing cause

The 18-year-old struck her maiden Sunrisers half-century with 56 from 42 balls, anchoring her side's total of 160-5 - their highest since the tournament launched last year.

Scrivens' off-spin then appeared to have wrecked the Storm reply as she dismissed Danielle Gibson and England captain Heather Knight within the space of three deliveries, finishing with figures of 4-33.

Yet Storm's last-wicket pair of Alex Griffiths and debutant Sophia Smale - needing three off the final ball - snatched an incredible victory as the throw in from long-on sailed over the head of despairing wicketkeeper Scarlett Hughes and away to the fence.

Thunder survived a manic lower-order collapse to win a pulsating cross-Pennine clash with Northern Diamonds by 56 runs.

After half-centuries for Thunder openers Emma Lamb (50 off 41) and Georgie Boyce (65 off 56), both sides suffered major batting problems thereafter on a pitch offering signs of uneven bounce.

The pair put on an entertaining 95 inside 13 overs, but from 136-1 in the 18th over, Thunder ultimately posted 148-7, Katie Levick (4-22) taking three wickets in three legitimate balls.

Diamonds, however, were about to undo all of their good work as, including the loss of returning England star Nat Sciver for two, they collapsed to 33-6 in the seventh over of their reply. They were unable to recover and were ultimately bowled out for 92.

Left-arm spinner Hannah Jones claimed an excellent 3-23 from four overs as Thunder claimed all five points on offer for a bonus-point victory.