Eoin Morgan 'delighted' to have Matthew Mott as England's new white-ball coach

Eoin Morgan has said he is "absolutely delighted" at the prospect of working with England's new white-ball coach Matthew Mott.

Mott's appointment was announced last week, seeing him leave his position as head coach of the Australia women's team after a hugely successful seven years in charge.

Mott led Australia to victory in the 50-over Women's World Cup in his last act in charge, following off the back of a dominant victory over England in the multi-format Ashes series at the start of the year. The team also won two T20 World Cups, while they had a record 26-match winning streak in ODIs that stretched from 2018 to 2021 under his watch.

Mott said he sees "similarities" with his previous role as he now takes over a very successful England team that are the current 50-over world champions and are ranked second in both the ODI and T20 world rankings, led brilliantly by Morgan.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Morgan said: "It's very exciting, we're absolutely delighted to have him [Mott] on board.

"He has an extensive coaching and management career, of which the most successful period has been the last three or four years in Australian women's cricket. He has been a part of their transformation journey and them having the success they've had.

"He'll bring in an outside view to things and hopefully drive things further than they have been before."

Eoin Morgan is targeting success in the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year

'The aim is to win World Cups'

Mott will start work next month, in time for the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands in Amsterdam, while the first major milestone of his tenure is the T20 World Cup in Australia in October, as England look to unite 50 and 20-over titles.

Morgan called for patience as the new coach settled in, but added that the team is well aware of what the target is.

"Clearly it's going to take some time for Matthew to come in and gain the trust of the players and also get to know them," Morgan said. "Coaches have that transition period and I think that will be key in moving things forward and hopefully trying to win World Cups down the line.

Eoin Morgan captained England to victory on home soil in the 2019 World Cup

"As a group we've worked really well together for a prolonged period of time. There's a level of acceptance and accountability around trying to win trophies. I think that should be our aim.

"We've proven over the last six or seven years that we can be competitive, play semi-finals, finals and go on and win.

"The potential of players that we have, we need to aim as high as that."

Brendon McCullum was originally tipped to be England's new white-ball coach, pairing him up again with Morgan after stints together at Middlesex and in the IPL with the Kolkata Knight Riders, but was ultimately chosen to lead the Test team into a new era along with captain Ben Stokes.

And Morgan believes he's a great appointment, adding: "He is definitely the man for the job for the Test guys. He is an outstanding candidate.

"In very similar vain to Matthew Mott, he will be looking to drive things forward. He very much does things in his own way and I have no doubt that he will work really well with Ben trying to imprint their own identity within the side."

Mott: Morgan aligned with me on playing vision

Mott, meanwhile, has said he has spoken already with Morgan prior to starting his new coaching role and says the two are "aligned" on how England should play.

Mott told Cricket.com.au: "A lot of the line of questioning in the interviews was about 'how do you see taking the team forward?' And I do see a lot of similarities [with his previous job] - taking over a pretty good team that's in a good spot, with a good leader in Eoin Morgan.

"Eoin and I spoke about how to build in some opportunities, some of the messages that I believe in and to see where that alignment is.

"We seem very aligned on our general philosophy and how we think the team should play, but it'll be nice just having the opportunity in the playing group to talk a little bit more to that, answer any questions and just develop that connection.

"The team is functioning quite well, it's just about how we get those incremental gains, because that sustained success is what England is craving.

"They're pretty comfortable that they've got a good team and good depth but trying to compete in every tournament is what they want to do. Hopefully the experiences I've had with what we've done [with Australia] might be able to just add another layer to that."

Drawing further on his experience with Australia, Mott said: "I don't think internally with the women's team we ever really talked about having to win World Cups, as such.

"It was more like staying present, staying in the moment, and if you keep doing that, day-in, day-out, the end result falls your way."