Vitality Blast: Paul Stirling smashes 34 runs in an over during 46-ball hundred for Birmingham Bears

Paul Stirling cracked 10 sixes and nine fours in his brutal 119 from 51 balls for Birmingham Bears against Northants Steelbacks

Birmingham Bears opener Paul Stirling was at his devastating best in the Vitality Blast with his 46-ball hundred including taking Northamptonshire seamer James Sales for 34 runs in an over.

The Ireland international (119 off 51 deliveries) struck five successive sixes off Sales in the 13th over of Thursday's North Group game at Edgbaston before slicing a four through third man.

Stirling's third career T20 ton, which featured 10 sixes and nine fours, came on his Bears debut and against one of his former clubs.

He and Sam Hain (66no off 32) clattered the Steelbacks during a stand of 170 from 70 balls, which fired the Bears to 207-3 in a game reduced to 16 overs a side.

Set a DLS-adjusted target of 206 from their 16 overs, Northants capitulated to 81 all out in 14.2 overs and a 125-run defeat as spinners Jake Lintott and Danny Briggs bagged three wickets apiece.

Only Sales (11no), Chris Lynn (16) and Saif Zaib (16) reached double figures for the Steelbacks.

Thursday's Vitality Blast scorecards

Eskinazi, Morgan power Middlesex past Gloucestershire

Middlesex's new T20 captain Stephen Eskinazi starred with a dazzling knock of 87 from 37 balls to propel his side to a 30-run win over Gloucestershire at Radlett.

Eskinazi's innings, which featured 13 fours and two sixes, set up a total of 229 - the Seaxes' highest ever in the tournament, beating the 227-4 they made against Somerset in 2019.

England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan contributed 41 from 24 balls, striking two sixes and four fours.

Middlesex then restricted Gloucestershire to 199-9, with Benny Howell's courageous 46 from 20 balls coming in vain as Martin Andersson bagged 3-33.

Earlier on, Eskinazi looked poised for his second Blast century, only to be deceived by Naseem Shah's slower-ball bouncer, which he spooned to third man.

Wins for Glamorgan and Durham

Mohammad Rizwan's 81 from 60 balls on his Blast bow for Sussex came in vain as Glamorgan coasted to a seven-wicket success at Hove.

Pakistan international Rizwan received no real support as Sussex posted 150-6 - Luke Wright and Harrison Ward the next highest-scoring Sharks batters with 13.

Sam Northeast (63no) and Marnus Labuschagne (41no) led Glamorgan's reply as the visitors reached their target with seven balls to spare.

Plus, Durham defeated Leicestershire by 54 runs as Paul Coughlin impressed with bat and ball.

The all-rounder top-scored with 42 from 30 balls in Durham's 184-8 and then snared 4-15 as Leicestershire were dismissed for 130 in reply.

Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, 17, bowled beautifully for Leicestershire while taking 2-22 from his four overs on Blast debut, catching David Bedingham off his own bowling with his first delivery.

Ahmad also hit two sixes in a cameo of 18 from 12 balls with the bat but the Foxes were well beaten.

