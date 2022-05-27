Vitality Blast: Harry Brook continues stunning form as Yorkshire tie Roses thriller with Lancashire

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player It went down to the wire in the Roses match between Lancashire and Yorkshire as the game was tied with the last ball! It went down to the wire in the Roses match between Lancashire and Yorkshire as the game was tied with the last ball!

Yorkshire's England new boy Harry Brook continued his electric batting form with 72 from 48 deliveries - before being pinned lbw from the final ball of the game as the Vitality Blast Roses clash with Lancashire ended in a thrilling tie at Emirates Old Trafford.

Brook - in England's Test squad for next week's series opener against New Zealand - averages 140 in the County Championship so far this season with three hundreds and five fifties in nine innings.

He now has successive half-centuries across his first two matches in the T20 competition.

Brook has passed fifty in 10 of his 11 innings in all competitions for Yorkshire so far this season

The 23-year-old looked to have his side on course for victory over Lancashire as he shared a 115-run fourth-wicket stand with Tom Kohler-Cadmore (67), who was playing only his second game of the summer having suffered concussion whilst playing in the Pakistan Super League in February.

But Lancashire fast bowler Richard Gleeson trapped in-form Brook, who struck three sixes and as many fours, lbw from the final ball as the Vikings ended on 183-5 replying to Lancashire's 183-7.

Gleeson had been defending 13 off the last over and sealed a third tie in Roses T20 history.

Lancashire's total was underpinned by Phil Salt's 59 off 41 balls, while Liam Livingstone made 23 from 16, during which time he hit a six off Matthew Revis out of the ground.

Yorkshire were reduced to 56-3 in reply after losing Adam Lyth (21), Dawid Malan (5) and Joe Root (3) and although Brook and Kohler-Cadmore rallied their side, the game ended all square after a final over of mayhem which included a Shadab Khan boundary and a waist-high full-toss no-ball.

