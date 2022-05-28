19-6! New Zealand top-order crumbles in final warm-up before Test series against England

Kane Williamson was one of three members of the New Zealand top seven to bag a duck on Saturday

Kane Williamson was dismissed for a duck as New Zealand tumbled to 19-6 in their final warm-up match before next week's first Test against England at Lord's.

Jamie Porter was chief destroyer for the County Select XI on his home ground at Chelmsford with the Essex seamer dismissing five of the Black Caps' top seven as the tourists, who were also 9-5 and 70-8, made 148 in their second innings.

Porter removed Williamson ninth ball and also inflicted ducks on Will Young and Tom Blundell, while he dismissed Devon Conway (5) and Colin de Grandhomme (2) cheaply as well.

Daryl Mitchell - who scored 58 in the first innings - was the only member of the top seven to make double figures, hitting 19, with New Zealand indebted to their bowlers for taking the team into three figures.

Pacemen Tim Southee (34), Kyle Jamieson (36) and Neil Wagner (36) contributed from the No 8, 9, and 10 spots respectively - Southee's runs coming from just 17 balls as he hit five fours and a six.

Wagner and Jamieson fell to Worcestershire seamer Ben Gibbon, who had earlier picked up the wicket of opener Tom Latham for just four.

New Zealand, the reigning World Test champions after beating India in last summer's final at The Ageas Bowl, face England in three Tests this summer.

The series opener at Lord's from Thursday is followed by games at Trent Bridge (June 10-14) and Clean Slate Headingley (June 23-27).

