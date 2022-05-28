England spinner Sophie Ecclestone helps Supernovas win third T20 Challenge title in four seasons

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's T20 Challenge Final between Supernovas and Velocity Highlights of the Women's T20 Challenge Final between Supernovas and Velocity

Sophie Ecclestone took two wickets before holding her nerve in the final over as the England spinner saw Supernovas to a third Women's T20 Challenge title in four seasons.

Ecclestone dismissed Velocity top-order batters Yastika Bhatia and Kiran Navgire in the powerplay as Deepti Sharma's side slipped to 38-3 while chasing a target of 166 in Saturday's final in Pune.

Velocity then tumbled to 117-8 towards the end of the 17th over, leaving them needing 49 from 19 balls with just two wickets in hand.

Sophie Ecclestone took two wickets in Supernovas' victory

Laura Wolvaardt (65no off 40) and Simran Bahadur (20 off 10) launched a thrilling fightback, hitting a six apiece in the 18th over and a combined four fours in the 19th to cut the requirement to 17 from Ecclestone's final over.

Velocity's hopes raised further when Wolvaardt slog-swept Ecclestone for six from the first delivery but the bowler then conceded just six runs from the remaining five balls as Supernovas won by four runs to add to the titles they claimed across the first two T20 Challenges in 2018 and 2019.

Deandra Dottin scored a half-century as Supernovas posted 165-7 in Pune

Supernovas, who also lost to Trailblazers in the 2020 final, made 165-7 from their 20 overs.

West Indies' Deandra Dottin (62 off 44 balls) shared half-century stands with Pryia Punia (28 off 29) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (43 off 29) as Supernovas reached 131-1 in the 15th over.

Kate Cross struck twice for Velocity, including dismissing England colleague Ecclestone

However, they scored just 31 runs from their final five overs amid a clatter of wickets, with England's Kate Cross having Harmanpreet caught at mid-off and England compatriot Ecclestone (2) caught behind.

Dottin was dropped on 13 and 32 and would have been run out shortly after reaching a 33-ball fifty had the throw been accurate.

