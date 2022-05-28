Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid could be part of England Test revamp - Brendon McCullum

Moeen Ali (left) is currently retired from Test cricket while Adil Rashid (right) has not played a red-ball game since January 2019

New Test coach Brendon McCullum says he could try to bring Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid back into England's red-ball team and that there may also be a place for Liam Livingstone.

Wicketkeeper-batter Buttler was dropped by England after averaging 15.28 during last winter's Ashes and has scored just two hundreds in 100 Test innings throughout his career.

The 31-year-old has lit up the IPL this season, scoring four centuries and 824 runs in total for Rajasthan Royals ahead of Sunday's final against Gujarat Titans live on Sky Sports.

Off-spinning all-rounder Moeen retired from Test cricket last September while leg-spinner Adil Rashid has not played a red-ball game since January 2019 as he prioritises white-ball cricket.

Lancashire batter Livingstone has featured in 20 white-ball internationals for England but is yet to play a Test match.

On Buttler, McCullum said: "Jos is one of those players you look at instantly and think how could he be so dominant in one form of the game and not quite have found his feet, other than a few fleeting performances, in Test cricket?

"There's no reason why, if you're good at T20, you can't bring those skills into Test cricket.

"There's certainly guys you look at and think there's a lot of talent that could improve the side given the right opportunity. It's just a matter of trying to identify how they're going to do that.

"I'm sure if Mo [Moeen Ali] wanted to [play Test cricket] and was prepared to put the yards in to make it back into the side then he'd challenge, no doubt.

"Livingstone, Moeen, Rashid. All these guys have played international cricket before, been successful in the other forms of the game and you'd think they'd be able to transition across, but we'll see.

"I look at them and think there'll be a time where they may get an opportunity if they're invested enough.

"There's probably been a bit of hurt at times for those guys too, because they've been in the team at times and then out of the team at others and there hasn't been that persistence for them.

"I'm not sure you're going to play someone like Rashid every game, every year anyway. He might not even be interested, so we might be talking about something we don't need to be.

"But my mentality is if they're the best cricketers why not have a conversation and see where you get to.

"If we're playing an attractive brand of cricket, we're successful and people are getting right behind what we're doing, then that might pique a bit of the interest of some of those guys. We'll build it first, then we'll see."

On Livingstone, who has only played red-ball cricket fleetingly over recent years due to his white-ball commitments, McCullum added: "A conversation needs to be had about what his appetite for Test cricket is. If he is keen on playing, then how does he see himself getting into the side?

"Just because you're a good cricketer, it doesn't mean you automatically get selected. You've still got to earn the right to be able to do so.

"I don't have any pre-conceived thoughts about whether he's good enough or not good enough. I just look at him and think he's a very good cricketer and think it's worth having a conversation."

McCullum's first Test in charge of England comes against his native New Zealand at Lord's from Thursday - watch that game live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am.