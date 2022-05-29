Indian Premier League final: Hardik Pandya leads way as Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals to claim first title

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the Indian Premier League final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals The best of the action from the Indian Premier League final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals

An inspirational all-round display from captain Hardik Pandya helped Gujarat Titans defeat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to claim their first Indian Premier League title.

The Titans were made to field first in Sunday's final in Ahmedabad after losing the toss but were able to limit the Royals to 130-9 on the back of figures of 3-19 from skipper Pandya and some tight bowling from the rest of the unit.

He then put on a half-century stand with Shubman Gill to help the Titans recover from the loss of two early wickets to chase down the target with 11 balls to spare - with Gill sealing the win by clubbing a huge six.

Hardik's superb bowling in the middle overs derailed Rajasthan's bid for a second IPL title since winning the inaugural edition in 2008, with the Royals aiming to win this year's tournament as a fitting tribute to the late Shane Warne, who captained them to victory 14 years ago.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shubman Gill hits a huge six to secure the 2022 IPL crown for Gujarat Titans after defeating Rajasthan Royals Shubman Gill hits a huge six to secure the 2022 IPL crown for Gujarat Titans after defeating Rajasthan Royals

Big-hitting England batsman Jos Buttler, the tournament's leading-run scorer with 863 in total, looked like he was going to carry on where he had left off in the Royal's last game where he hit his fourth century of the tournament to help them into the final.

However, Buttler would fall for 39 off 35 balls to become Hardik's first victim and the seamer then claimed the wicket of Royals captain Sanju Samson for 14.

He then made sure Rajasthan was without power-hitters in the death overs when he had Shimron Hetmyer (11) caught off his own bowling off his last ball of a terrific four-over spell.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gujarat Titans' David Miller misjudges this catch and steps on the boundary rope in the IPL final against Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans' David Miller misjudges this catch and steps on the boundary rope in the IPL final against Rajasthan Royals

Trent Boult (1-14), and this season's top wicket-taker Yuzvendra Chahal (1-20), bowled well for Rajasthan early on, but Pandya watchfully negotiated the middle overs by combining in a 63-run stand with Gill for the third wicket.

Spinner Chahal ended up with 27 wickets in the tournament when Pandya was caught in the slips in the 14th over after contributing a quickfire 34 off 30 deliveries.

However, David Miller (32 not out) and Gill comfortably took Gujarat to the winning target, with the latter securing victory with his boundary off Obed McCoy's bowling which ensured he finished the match unbeaten on 45.