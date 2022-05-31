Luke Wood earns maiden England ODI call-up for Netherlands series

Luke Wood has made only four appearances in domestic 50-over cricket but has impressed in the T20 format

Lancashire left-arm seamer Luke Wood has earned a maiden England call-up as they named a 14-man squad for the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands.

Wood is joined by Gloucestershire paceman, and fellow left-armer, David Payne as the only uncapped players included, though Payne was previously called up for the series against Pakistan last summer.

Durham seamer Brydon Carse and big-hitting Lancashire batsman Phil Salt, who both made their ODI debuts in that much-changed England side that whitewashed Pakistan 3-0 a year ago, again earn call-ups.

England ODI Squad England ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) Captain, Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Curran (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), David Payne (Gloucestershire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)Jason Roy (Surrey)Phil Salt (Lancashire)Reece Topley (Surrey)David Willey (Yorkshire)Luke Wood (Lancashire)

Jos Buttler returns to the set-up after a stunning spell in the Indian Premier League, in which he finished as the tournament leading scorer - 863 runs at an average of 57.53 and strike rate of 149.05 - and matched Virat Kohli's tournament record of four centuries in a single season.

Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali and David Willey are named in the squad after too being away in the IPL, while Sam Curran is fit enough for a place after missing most of England's winter with a stress fracture of the lower back.

Captain Eoin Morgan will lead the team, along with new head coach Matthew Mott who will oversee his first series in charge since his appointment earlier in May.

Commenting on the squad, Mott said: "I'm very excited to be coaching a strong squad for my first series in charge.

"We have tremendous depth with a blend of youth and experience. We want to continue to play in an expressive style and let our players showcase their skills and firepower.

"Luke Wood deserves his call-up. He has been consistent for Lancashire over the past 12 months and we have been monitoring his progression. If given a chance to play, I'm sure he will make most of his opportunity."

This is the first time the England men's team will play The Netherlands in an ODI series, with the three-match series getting underway on Friday, June 17 in Amstelveen, midway through the Test team's series against New Zealand.

