Lord's rises to the late Shane Warne after 23 overs on day of tributes to cricketing great

The opening day of the first Test between England and New Zealand was paused after 23 overs, as the Lord's crowd paid tribute to the legendary Shane Warne with 23 seconds of applause.

Lord's rose as one to pay tribute to the late, great Shane Warne after 23 overs on day one of the first LV= Insurance Test between England and New Zealand.

Australia great Warne passed away at the age of 52 in March, with the opening Test of the English summer seeing the former leg-spinner's life and career remembered.

Warne wore the No 23 shirt during his playing days, in honour of his childhood hero, Australian rules footballer Dermott Brereton.

On a day of tributes to a man who took 708 wickets in 145 Tests - only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan has more - fans and players at Lord's took part in 23 seconds of applause after 23 overs.

Earlier in the day, the main commentary box in the J.P. Morgan Media Centre was renamed after Warne in a partnership between the Marylebone Cricket Club and Sky Sports.

The Shane Warne commentary box was officially opened at Lord's on the opening day of the first Test between England and New Zealand.

Warne became a popular member of the Sky Sports' punditry team following his retirement from the game, with the commentary-box unveiling carried out by his former colleague Rob Key, who is now managing director of England men's cricket.

Key said of Warne: "He is just one of the greatest people ever."

Former Australia captain Mark Taylor, part of the Sky Sports team for the first Test, said: "To have a commentary box named after you at Lord's, where you tried to beat the old enemy, is a huge honour.

"It wouldn't be lost on Warney and certainly won't be lost on his family.

Shane Warne's children share a special message with the cricketing community as the Shane Warne Commentary Box was officially opened at Lord's.

"We have lost a great mate and a guy that endeared himself to the English public. They probably started out hating him because he took too many wickets but, by the end, they absolutely loved him.

"Why wouldn't they? He was a terrific fella and is a great loss to the game. It shows you the fragility of life and that you have got to enjoy it.

"Some stories I can tell, some I can't! He was just fun to be around. I think every player who has played with or against him and every commentator would say that about Warney.

Ben Stokes pays tribute to Shane Warne, ahead of the first Test between England and New Zealand which will be dedicated to the legendary bowler.

"He lightened the room, made it fun to play golf, cricket, cards. He played everything to win but everything for fun. I think that's why people right around the world warmed to him.

"When you walked into a room, you would just notice him. I don't know if it was the teeth or the hair at times - the hair started out red, that's how I remember it!

"Playing with him made me a better person and a better captain. When you have a chance to captain someone like Shane Warne you learn things."