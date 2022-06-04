Charlotte Edwards Cup: Southern Vipers extend perfect record and end Northern Diamonds' hopes

Georgia Adams struck an unbeaten 47 to lead Southern Vipers to their sixth win from six games

Georgia Adams' unbeaten 47 ensured Southern Vipers maintained a 100 per cent record in the Charlotte Edwards Cup as they eliminated Northern Diamonds with a six-wicket win.

Diamonds, who defeated the Vipers in the 2021 eliminator before losing the final to South East Stars, needed a win at the Ageas Bowl to extend their hopes in this year's tournament.

Nat Sciver's 50 from 37 balls and an unbeaten 48 from 39 by Hollie Armitage enabled the visitors to post 141-4 after opting to bat.

But Danni Wyatt smashed 35 from 16 and skipper Adams' 41-ball knock, which included seven fours and a six, took Vipers to the verge of victory.

Ella McCaughan's undefeated 27 ensured the home side - who had already secured a place in next weekend's final at Northampton - completed their sixth win out of six with 10 deliveries to spare.

The result means Central Sparks are guaranteed a place in this year's eliminator against the Stars, despite their seven-wicket defeat to Western Storm at New Road.

Amy Jones top-scored with 63 from 46 balls as the Sparks totalled 134-4, with Storm's 17-year-old spinner Sophia Smale taking 2-17 in her four overs.

Georgia Hennessy led the way for Storm with the bat, hitting an undefeated 47 from 45 to steer her side home with seven balls unused.