England player ratings: Matthew Potts and Joe Root top of the class in first Test win over New Zealand

Highlights from day four of the first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord's

A new era for England in Test cricket began with an exciting five-wicket win over New Zealand at Lord's - but who were the star performers and who struggled to make their mark?

Alex Lees - 5

25 & 20

The Durham left-hander made starts in both innings but was unable to kick on. That has been the story of his Test career to date, reaching at least 20 in each of his last six innings but with a top-score of just 31. However, there were some encouraging signs in his second innings as Lees looked far more fluent than he has previously in an England shirt, driving nicely through the offside on a couple of occasions, before being bowled after a misjudged leave.

Zak Crawley - 6

43 & 9

The top-scorer on either side during the first innings with 43, Crawley looked every inch the modern Test match opener. He defended solidly, left the ball well and pounced on anything loose from the New Zealand seamers. As ever, there were a number of eye-catching shots before a momentary lapse ended another promising innings. He fell cheaply second time around, getting a good one from Kyle Jamieson that he edged to slip. There are a big couple of Test matches to come for Crawley as he tries to prove he can turn his undoubted quality into consistent runs at the top of the order.

Ollie Pope - 4

7 & 10

Moved up to bat at No 3 for the first time, not just in Test but first-class cricket, Pope was unable to improve on his recent form in an England shirt. He showed a willingness to battle and dig in, which will be just as important as his range of shots if he is to make a success of batting at first drop. As with Crawley, the talent is clearly there, his technique is good but he still has to prove he has the temperament and decision-making to match. Not that either would have helped him too much in trying to keep out a beauty from Trent Boult that pegged back his off stump on day three.

An extra point for the quick thinking and execution to run out Colin de Grandhomme on the third morning.

Joe Root - 9

11 & 115no

"What a player, what a man," exclaimed Ben Stokes at the post-match presentation. What more is there to say!? Root may no longer be captain but he still leads the way with bat in hand. He looked in fine touch in the first innings before rather throwing his wicket away with a loose shot but he more than made up for it in the second innings.

The best bits from Joe Root's century which not only helped England beat New Zealand in the first Test at Lord's, but also saw Root reach 10,000 Test runs

Coming in at 32-2, he was a picture of calmness and composure throughout his innings and before hitting Tim Southee for three fours in an over to win the match, Root had found the boundary on only nine occasions. Yet despite that, he always kept the scoreboard ticking with his ability to find the gaps and accumulate ones and twos at will.

He showed excellent game awareness to up the ante on the third evening as the Black Caps' bowlers tired and then played nervelessly on the fourth morning to guide England to victory, recording his 26th Test century and reaching 10,000 Test runs in the process.

Jonny Bairstow - 5

1 & 16

After starting the match by taking a blinding one-handed catch at third slip, Bairstow took two more as New Zealand slipped to 7-3 on day one. He showed very safe hands in the slips but it was a less successful game for the Yorkshireman with the bat. Bowled by Boult during England's first-innings collapse, he came out at 46-3 in the second and tried to counter-attack. He thumped three quick boundaries but was bowled by Jamieson looking for another when seeing off the big fast bowler, who was coming to the end of a long and productive spell, might have been the smarter play.

Ben Stokes - 7

1 & 54, 1-5 & 0-43

Ben Stokes made a winning start to life as England Test captain

Stokes led the side well in his first match as permanent captain. His bowlers made life easier for him in the first innings but his plans were clear and he got the buy-in he needed from his troops. Even in the second innings when Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell were building a sizeable partnership, Stokes rotated his bowlers well and maintained a decent balance between attack and defence with his fields. No doubt he'd like one of his quicks back soon though to avoid having to use himself an the enforcer with the ball though!

After falling cheaply amid the first-innings collapse, things could have been very different had he not been reprieved in the second innings after charging De Grandhomme and dragging on. However, that no-ball gave him a second chance and while it was all rather frenetic for a time, Stokes settled eventually and took down left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel as England looked to accelerate. His positive approach ultimately cost him his wicket but not before he had brought up a crucial half-century.

Ben Foakes - 7

7 & 32no, five catches

As reliable as ever behind the stumps, the focus was more on Foakes' batting given his struggles at Test level since his debut tour in Sri Lanka, in 2018. A tame dismissal first time around, playing at a ball well wide of off stump, did not help but when the pressure was on in the second innings, the 29-year-old delivered. After a gritty effort on the third evening to stay with Root, Foakes was altogether more assured on day four.

Ben Foakes shared an unbroken 120-run partnership with Root

His defence was rock solid and the runs flowed much more freely as he helped his former skipper take England towards their target. With the second new ball around the corner and only the bowlers to come, a wicket could have let New Zealand back in but Foakes didn't give them a sniff and while 32 not out may not seem a hugely significant score, it was a valuable knock for England and one that will give the wicketkeeper confidence for the rest of the summer.

Matthew Potts - 9

4-13 & 3-55

As Test match debuts go, Potts' was pretty special. A wicket in his first over - and not just any wicket, that of Kane Williamson, who he would dismiss again in the second innings - and seven in the match. Figures of 4-13 from 9.2 overs are impressive for anyone, let alone a 23-year-old playing for his country for the first time and bowling at Lord's for the first time in red-ball cricket. He might have completed his five-for were it not for the bout of cramp that forced him out of the attack.

Potts ripped through New Zealand's batting lineup with a four-for on Test debut

The Durham seamer impressed not only with his wickets - his knack of getting a wicket in the first over of a spell is a particularly good one to have - but also his control. Yes, New Zealand were under the pump when he came on to bowl but his accuracy and ability to move the ball both ways off the seam meant they were given no chance to ease the pressure.

His impact was slightly less dramatic in the second innings but it was just as important as he got rid of Williamson just as the Kiwis captain was showing signs of form and then ousting Tom Latham in his next over. It is just one match but it is a hell of a start to an international career.

Stuart Broad - 7

1-45 & 3-76

Back in the team after the controversial decision to drop him and James Anderson for the tour of the West Indies, Broad showed what England had been missing. He was superb with the new ball on day one, removing the dangerous Devon Conway, but then had to take a backseat as Anderson and Potts took over.

Stuart Broad produced a magical spell as England claimed three wickets in three balls on day three

Broad had his moment in the second innings though with a fantastic, match-altering over early on day three. He produced a Jaffa to dismiss centurion Mitchell, De Grandhomme was run out next ball after a brain-fade saw him wander out of his crease as England appealed for lbw and then Jamieson had his off-stump uprooted. Three wickets in three balls to bring England back into the game - a team hat-trick and Broad was right at the heart of it.

James Anderson - 8

4-66 & 2-57

People keep trying to retire England's all-time leading wicket-taker but even at 39, he shows no signs of slowing down. His opening spell of the match was a marvel - six overs, five maidens and just one scoring shot, not to mention the two wickets. Both openers gone cheaply, one right-hander, one left-hander and each undone by the skill of Anderson. They were more typical Anderson wickets and then he bent his bend to bounce out Jamieson and Tim Southee.

James Anderson was on song as he returned the England XI

It was Anderson who got England going again in New Zealand's second innings, another early scalp with the first new ball before striking again with the second, backing up Broad's good work by trapping Blundell lbw and denying him a century.

Jack Leach - N/A

The left-arm spinner just cannot catch a break. He landed awkwardly after making an excellent diving stop on the boundary on the first morning and when assessed, showed signs of concussion and was withdrawn from the match. All being well, he could be in contention to return at Trent Bridge.

Matt Parkinson - 6

1-47

Perhaps it was fitting that a leg-spinner made their debut in a Test in which the late, great Shane Warne was remembered. Parkinson was drafted in once Leach's concussion was confirmed and New Zealand's first innings was over by the time he completed his drive from Manchester and arrived at Lord's. One of his first acts in an England Test shirt was to hit a glorious straight drive for four. People will expect a lot from Parkinson but that was certainly a bonus!

Matt Parkinson picked up his first Test wicket as he dismissed Tim Southee

When he got a go with the ball, he did fine. Anyone expecting the second coming of Warne might be disappointed but Parkinson bowled with decent control and held his nerve as Mitchell and Blundell tried, unsuccessfully for the most part, to get after him.

This was not a surface that was likely to help the spinners, certainly not on days two and three when he bowled, and there was not the ripping leg breaks we have seen from him for Lancashire or even in white-ball cricket for England. He got his wicket to wrap up New Zealand's second innings and while the speed at which he bowls is likely to remain a talking point, he showed enough to keep himself in the mix for the next Test.