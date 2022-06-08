Mithali Raj: India captain retires after 23-year international cricket career

India's Mithali Raj retires from the world stage having played in 12 Tests, 232 ODIs and 89 T20Is

India captain Mithali Raj has called time on her 23-year international cricket career.

Raj made her debut in 1999, playing for India against Ireland in Milton Keynes aged just 16 and scoring an unbeaten 114 in the one-day international.

She assumed the captaincy in 2005, guiding India to the final of the Women's World Cup that year and again in 2017, and retires from the world stage having played in 12 Tests, 232 ODIs and 89 T20Is.

"I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour," Raj said on Twitter.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging and enjoyable years of my life.

"I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian cricket is bright."

Twitter reaction to Raj retiring

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options