Babar Azam sets century record as Pakistan win opening ODI against West Indies

Babar Azam became the first batter to twice score three consecutive centuries in one-day internationals after his 103 helped Pakistan beat West Indies by five wickets in sweltering heat in Multan.

Captain Babar shared a 103-run partnership with Imam-ul-Haq (65) and a 108-run stand with Mohammad Rizwan (59) as Pakistan chased down a target of 306 - their highest-ever chase in an ODI - to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

The 27-year-old made two centuries against Australia before this match and also racked up three tons in a row in 2016, all against West Indies.

Babar hit nine fours in his 17th ODI century and the world's top-ranked ODI batter also surpassed former India skipper Virat Kohli to become the fastest player to reach 1,000 runs as captain.

Babar achieved the feat in 13 innings compared with Kohli's 17.

Shai Hope's ton for the West Indies was in vain as his side lost out

West Indies opener Shai Hope had earlier smashed 127 from 134 balls to provide the backbone to the tourists' 305-8, sharing a second-wicket stand of 154 with Shamarh Brooks (70).

Hope reached 4,000 ODI runs when he completed his 12th hundred off 118 balls with a cover driven boundary against Hasan Rauf (4-77), whose late wickets pegged back the West Indies in the latter half of the innings despite cameos by Rovman Powell (32) and Romario Shepherd (25).

