The Hundred: Ben McDermott, Mohammad Hasnain, Suzie Bates among overseas wildcard picks

Suzie Bates, Imran Tahir, Ellyse Villani and Noor Ahmad (left to right) have been selected as overseas wildcard picks for The Hundred (picture - ECB)

Ben McDermott, Mohammad Hasnain, Suzie Bates and Deepti Sharma are among the overseas wildcard picks selected for the second season of The Hundred.

Each of the eight men's and women's sides have added a fourth overseas player to their squads but will only be permitted to field three in a matchday XI.

Australia star McDermott - who has impressed in the Vitality Blast for Hampshire Hawks, including with a 30-ball 83 against Middlesex - has been signed by London Spirit.

Pakistan fast bowler Hasnain will play for Spirit's London rivals Oval Invincibles after being selected as the first men's pick.

Men's overseas wildcard picks 1st pick - Oval Invincibles: Mohammad Hasnain (Pakistan)

2nd pick - Northern Superchargers: David Wiese (Namibia)

3rd pick - London Spirit: Ben McDermott (Australia)

4th pick - Manchester Originals: Ashton Turner (Australia)

5th pick - Welsh Fire: Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan)

6th pick - Birmingham Phoenix: Imran Tahir (South Africa)

7th pick - Trent Rockets: Daniel Sams (Australia)

8th Pick - Oval Invincibles: Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

Hasnain, 22, was banned from bowling international cricket after having his action reported during a Big Bash League stint with Sydney Thunder in January but that suspension has now been lifted.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said Hasnain's action was now "within the 15-degree level of tolerance" after reassessment at the ICC's accredited testing centre in Lahore.

Other standout overseas picks by the men's sides include Birmingham Phoenix re-signing Imran Tahir - the veteran spinner took the competition's first hat-trick last season, against Welsh Fire - and Fire acquiring 17-year-old Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad.

Imran Tahir took the first hat-trick in The Hundred when Birmingham Phoenix beat Welsh Fire last season

New Zealand Women star Bates will play for reigning women's champions Invincibles, while Phoenix have added spin-bowling India Women all-rounder Deepti Sharma to their squad.

Two members of Australia Women's victorious 50-over World Cup squad earlier this year have been picked up, with Nicola Carey joining Fire and Heather Graham selected by Northern Superchargers.

Women's overseas wildcard picks 1st Pick - Welsh Fire: Nicola Carey (Australia)

2nd Pick - Trent Rockets: Ellyse Villani (Australia)

3rd Pick - Northern Superchargers: Heather Graham (Australia)

4th Pick - Manchester Originals: Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand)

5th Pick - London Spirit: Jess Kerr (New Zealand)

6th Pick - Birmingham Phoenix: Deepti Sharma (India)

7th Pick - Southern Brave: Molly Strano (Australia)

The eight men's wildcard picks will each be paid £50,000, with the eight women's picks earning £15,000.

Men's teams will add a further player to their squads on July 7 through the domestic wildcard draft, which will come after the group stages of the Vitality Blast.

The women's teams have until the end of June to finalise their squads, with the complete lists to be submitted alongside the men's wildcard picks on July 7.

The men's competition begins on August 3 with a clash between defending champions Southern Brave and Fire.

The women's tournament - which is shorter this year due to women's cricket's involvement in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham - begins on August 11 as 2021 winners Invincibles play Superchargers.

