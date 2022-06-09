James Taylor to step down from role as England men's head scout

James Taylor has worked for the ECB since 2018, first as full-time selector and then head scout

James Taylor is to step down from his role as head scout for the England men's cricket team, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

Former England batter Taylor, 32, took up the position in April 2021 following a restructure of the selection process, with the job of national selector - previously held by Ed Smith - abolished and then-coach Chris Silverwood charged with heading up picking players.

Taylor initially joined the ECB in July 2018 as a full-time selector, working alongside Smith, with his playing career having ended prematurely in 2016 after he was diagnosed with the heart condition ARVC.

"It has been an honour to hold the position of selector for three years and the last year as head scout," said Taylor, who played seven Test matches and 27 one-day internationals for England.

"I would like to thank everyone at the ECB for all their support. We have had some fantastic highlights during that period that I will remember forever.

"The time is right for me to explore new opportunities, and I'm excited about what lies ahead."

England men's director of cricket Rob Key plans to restore the role of national selector, which was abolished in April 2021 by his predecessor Ashley Giles

New England managing director of men's cricket Rob Key - who has previously confirmed that he will restore the role of national selector - said of Taylor: "He been a great servant to English cricket both as a player and an excellent administrator over the past four years.

"He has a deep passion for the game and is attuned to the current demands of a modern cricketer, having played with and against most of the England set-up and pathway players.

"Everyone at the ECB would like to thank James for his hard work and dedication and wish him well in the next chapter of his career."

Taylor played domestically for Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.