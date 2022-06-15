Yorkshire and seven individuals charged by ECB after investigation into racism and other allegations

The ECB investigated allegations of racism at Yorkshire CCC

Yorkshire CCC and seven individuals have been charged by the ECB following its investigation into racism and other allegations at the club.

The ECB investigation followed allegations of racism made by former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq.

The 31-year-old gave testimony to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee about his experience at the club across two spells between 2008 and 2014 and 2016 to 2018.

An ECB statement read: "Yorkshire County Cricket Club and a number of individuals have today been charged following an ECB investigation into racism and other allegations at the Club and its handling of those allegations.

"The charges arise from alleged breaches of ECB Directive 3.3 (conduct which is improper or which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any cricketer into disrepute) and the ECB Anti-Discrimination Code.

"An independent panel of the Cricket Discipline Commission will hear the cases in due course.

Azeem Rafiq has welcomed the announcement by the ECB

"The ECB's investigation has been thorough and complex, with the allegations covering a significant period of time and a number of witnesses and other individuals coming forward to share their own experiences and allegations. The ECB is grateful to all those who have taken the time to speak with the investigating team.

"In matters of this nature, our normal practice is not to identify individuals charged at this stage. This decision is taken on a case-by-case basis. It is however standard practice for the CDC disciplinary panel to publish its decisions and written reasons in full following the hearing.

"There will be no further comment until the hearing has taken place and the decisions published. We currently expect the hearing to take place in September or October 2022."

Rafiq has released a statement which read: "I welcome today's announcement by the ECB and hope we can move to the hearing quickly.

"This has been another gruelling but unfortunately necessary process. It has been a long two years since I went public about my experiences, but I hope this all means that no young player ever goes through such pain and alienation again.

"My preference would be for this hearing to take place publicly, but I am hopeful that we are at least nearing a point where there will be some sense of closure for my family and me."