Jamie Overton: England include bowler in Test squad against New Zealand alongside twin brother Craig

England have called up Surrey bowler Jamie Overton for the first time

England have called up Surrey seamer Jamie Overton to join his twin brother Craig in the squad for next week's third Test against New Zealand.

The 28-year-old brothers are part of a 14-man squad for the Headingley Test, which gets under way on Thursday June 23, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

England are otherwise unchanged, having defeated the Black Caps by five wickets at Trent Bridge to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Should the Overton brothers both make the final XI in Leeds, they would become the first twins to play Test cricket together for England.

Steve and Mark Waugh appeared in the same Australia side, while Hamish and James Marshall both represented New Zealand - and there have also been several instances of female twins featuring alongside each other in Tests.

Jamie Overton - the younger of the twins by three minutes - has been in good form this season, spearheading Surrey's unbeaten run at the top of the County Championship with 21 wickets at an average of 21.61.

The pair were in direct confrontation earlier this week at Taunton - when Craig, batting for Somerset, had to be withdrawn with concussion symptoms after being struck on the helmet by a bouncer from his brother.

Craig Overton has won eight Test caps to date

England squad:

Ben Stokes (Durham, captain)

James Anderson (Lancashire)

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Ben Foakes (Surrey)

Jack Leach (Somerset)

Alex Lees (Durham)

Craig Overton (Somerset)

Jamie Overton (Surrey)

Matthew Potts (Durham)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

