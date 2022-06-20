England Women call up five uncapped players for LV= Insurance Test against South Africa

Emily Arlott could be in line to make her first Test appearance for England

England Women have announced a 13-strong player squad for the LV= Insurance Test against South Africa which includes five uncapped players.

Newcomers Emily Arlott, Lauren Bell, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies and Emma Lamb could all make their first Test appearance later this month.

Head coach Lisa Keightley said: "There are a number of new faces in the squad which brings a real level of energy and enthusiasm. We're at the beginning of a new ICC Women's Championship cycle, which starts for us with the India ODIs, and it's natural that we're looking forward with one eye on who may be a key player for us come 2025.

"Similarly with Katherine Brunt retired from Test cricket and Anya Shrubsole from all forms of the international game, a number of bowling spots have opened up which is hugely exciting for those players. I'm sure they'll all be very keen to grab their opportunity.

"We have to balance having the appropriate back-up for the senior squad while also giving playing opportunities. We need our players to play as much cricket as possible, which is why we have a deliberately small Test squad while the England Women's A team are in action against South Africa.

"It really is a massive summer, with the Commonwealth Games just around the corner, and we can't wait to get started with the red ball in Taunton."

The Test runs from June 27-30 and forms the first part of the multi-format series, with four points available for the game and two points available for each white-ball game.

England Women squad

Heather Knight (Western Storm, cap)

Emily Arlott (Central Sparks)

Tammy Beaumont (Lightning)

Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers)

Kate Cross (Thunder)

Alice Davidson-Richards (South East Stars)

Freya Davies (South East Stars)

Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers)

Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars)

Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder)

Amy Jones (Central Sparks)

Emma Lamb (Thunder)

Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds, vice captain)

Travelling reserve

Issy Wong (Central Sparks)

Katherine Brunt has announced her retirement from Test cricket

England seam bowler Katherine Brunt has announced her retirement from Test cricket but will carry on playing one-day and T20 internationals.

The 36-year-old is England Women's third-leading wicket-taker in Tests having amassed 51 scalps in 14 matches, including three five-wicket hauls and a best of 6-69 versus Australia in Worcester in 2009.

Brunt - who made her Test debut in 2004, against New Zealand in Scarborough - took eight wickets in the drawn Ashes clash in Australia this winter, claiming 5-60 in the first innings and 3-24 in the second.

In just her third game, in Worcester in August 2005, Brunt took nine wickets across two innings and scored a half-century as England regained the Women's Ashes for the first time since 1963.