Eoin Morgan: Liam Livingstone backs England's 'unbelievable' white-ball captain to rediscover batting form
Eoin Morgan has returned back-to-back ducks in England's ODI series in the Netherlands so far, with the skipper's last fifty in any format coming a year ago; watch the third ODI live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9.50am, Wednesday
Last Updated: 21/06/22 12:49pm
Liam Livingstone has backed England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan to return to form with the bat, believing he is one score away from being back to his best.
Morgan has failed to score a run so far on England's tour of the Netherlands, dismissed for a duck in both of the first two ODIs, and his last half century in any format came a year ago against Sri Lanka.
Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the third and final ODI on Wednesday, Livingstone praised England's World Cup-winning captain and said he feels a score will come soon.
"I think the thing that has been forgotten is Morgs is an unbelievable leader," Livingstone said. "He is the leader of our team and everybody knows he is only one score away.
"I'm sure that score will come very soon and he'll be off and running again."
England have already clinched a comprehensive series win, leading 2-0 with one to play, with the first of their victories seeing the visitors post a world-record score of 498-4 in Friday's opener.
Jos Buttler was one of three centurions in that game - smashing an unbeaten 162 off 70 balls - while Livingstone tonked England's record-fastest fifty, off just 17 balls.
It continued a remarkable run of form for Buttler, with his exploits following a superb IPL season in which he finish as the tournament leading run-scorer, hitting four hundreds for Rajasthan Royals.
"To watch Jos go about his business, it was nice to have him on my side this time round," Livingstone said. "It was pretty special to watch, especially from the other end.
"It's been great fun. It was nice to obviously break the world record on Friday, the lads have put in some really good cricket, it has been a great standard and hopefully it's the same again [on Wednesday]."
Roy backs Morgan after second duck in a row
Jason Roy has also backed Morgan to rediscover his touch with the bat soon after the England captain two successive ducks against the Netherlands.
"That's just the fickle nature of the sport," said Roy. "If you're behind the eight ball it's quite tough but he's an incredible worker, an incredible guy so I'm backing him for sure."
Roy added: "He's the captain of our side and winning games so I think that means more to him than his scores which makes him more special to play under.
"He will be alright. He'll be absolutely fine."