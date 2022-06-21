Jamie Overton credits 'spicy' sibling rivalry with twin Craig as aiding his maiden England Test call-up

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie and Craig Overton could become the first twin brothers to play Test cricket together for England in this week's third Test against New Zealand. Jamie and Craig Overton could become the first twin brothers to play Test cricket together for England in this week's third Test against New Zealand.

Jamie Overton has credited his "spicy" sibling rivalry with twin Craig as aiding his maiden call-up to the England Test squad for the third Test against New Zealand this week.

The 28-year-olds are part of a 14-man squad for the Headingley Test, which gets under way on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am.

Jamie, who previously played with his brother at Somerset, has impressed selectors while spearheading Surrey's unbeaten run to the top of the County Championship this season, taking 21 wickets at an average of 21.61.

Asked if he feels ready to make his debut, Jamie told Sky Sports: "Definitely.

"The season has gone very well for me. I struggled a little bit last year - moving to Surrey is a big step from Taunton - but it's going well this year and hopefully I can keep showing the form I have.

"I feel good. Obviously, I'm very excited and fingers crossed I get a go and can show people what I can do."

Explaining his upturn in form in his second season with Surrey, Jamie said: "Confidence is a big thing.

"And changing my run up at the start of the year is probably the biggest thing so far that has been noticeable. I've shortened my run up with Azhar Mahmood, the bowling coach.

"It has sort of been a work in progress, but it has felt really easy and really smooth and hopefully I can keep that going.

"It's hard to say the best, but it certainly has the potential to be the best I've ever bowled."

Jamie and Craig would become the first twins to play Test cricket together for England if picked for the third Test, but only last week the pair were squaring up against each other on opposing teams, with Craig coming off a little worse for wear.

When batting for Somerset, Craig had to be withdrawn with concussion symptoms after being struck on the helmet by a bouncer from his brother, though he has since been cleared by the England medical staff and confirmed his head is "all fine" and he's "ready to go".

"I think any sibling rivalry is always going to add a bit of extra spice," Jamie said. "Knowing me and Craig we're probably even spicier than a lot of people.

"It's always going to heat up a little bit when we play each other, but that competitive edge is a nice thing."

England squad for third Test: Ben Stokes (Durham, captain), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Jack Leach (Somerset), Alex Lees (Durham), Craig Overton (Somerset), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire)

