Eoin Morgan set to announce international retirement on Tuesday

Eoin Morgan (PA Images)

England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan is expected to announce his international retirement on Tuesday.

Morgan had wanted to lead England at the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year but the 35-year-old has struggled with form and fitness over the last 18 months, prompting a change of heart.

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

