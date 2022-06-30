The Hundred on Sky Sports: Bastille to headline final as blockbuster music line-up is unveiled

Bastille will headline The Hundred final at Lord's

Bastille will headline The Hundred final at Lord's on September 3 as tournament organisers unveiled a blockbuster music line-up playing across the country this summer.

Featuring big-name acts, alongside some of the most exciting breakthrough artists in the UK, the music line-up for this year's action-packed cricket competition, The Hundred, promises a summer of world class sport and unmissable musical performances, taking entertainment to the next level.

The line-up is topped by multi-platinum British pop-rock band Bastille, who will take to the stage at The Hundred men's and women's final at Lord's. They are joined by some of the freshest names on the UK music scene including Samm Henshaw, Katy J Pearson, Priya Ragu, English Teacher, Jordan Mackampa, Tamera, Lottery Winners, Mace The Great, Queen Millz, Casey Lowry and many more.

For the second year running, the live music at all 34 games of The Hundred has been curated in collaboration with BBC Music Introducing. The partnership connects sports fans with both new and established artists who began their career on the BBC Music Introducing platform. The artists will perform in front of large audiences at some of the UK's biggest cricket grounds, including Lord's (London), The Kia Oval (London), Edgbaston (Birmingham), Emirates Old Trafford (Manchester), Sophia Gardens (Cardiff), Headingley (Leeds), Ageas Bowl (Southampton) and Trent Bridge (Nottingham).

Kicking off on August 3, The Hundred is cricket's high-octane competition which fuses world class cricket with spectacular entertainment. The competition gives fans the chance to watch some of the best players in the world compete alongside epic music performances in a high energy, family-friendly environment.

Brit and NME award-winning pop-rock band, Bastille, said: "We are really looking forward to being part of The Hundred Final this year. Woody in particular is a big cricket fan and loves what The Hundred has brought to the summer sporting schedule. Needless to say, we can't wait to be there!"

In its first year in 2021, The Hundred attracted some of the biggest names in UK music including Becky Hill, Everything Everything, and Self Esteem, plus breakthrough acts such as Sports Team and Lauran Hibberd who are now on everyone's playlists. 2022's line up is set to be an equally big hit with new and existing fans of the game.

Oval Invincibles won the inaugural women's trophy last season

Sophie Ecclestone, Manchester Originals star said, "The music last year was amazing, Lizelle and myself even had time for a little dance to Becky Hill during the opening game! It added so much to the competition and showed The Hundred is all about unmissable action on and off the pitch. I can't wait to get a front row seat this summer and hopefully we can be dancing to Bastille after winning the competition."

More information on The Hundred's 2022 music line-up is available at www.thehundred.com/music/live-acts, where fans will also be able to receive updates on additional artists confirmed for this summer's competition in the coming weeks.

The confirmed list of artists and where they will be performing are as follows:

· Bambi Bains - The Kia Oval, London

· Bastille - Lord's, London

· BEKA - Trent Bridge, Nottingham

· Big Image - Edgbaston, Birmingham

· Caity Baser - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

· Casey Lowry - Trent Bridge, Nottingham

· Celina Sharma - Lord's, London

· CIEL - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

· Dolores Forever - Headingley, Leeds

· English Teacher - Headingley, Leeds

· Jordan Mackampa - Edgbaston, Birmingham

· Katy J Pearson - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

· Kofi Stone - Edgbaston, Birmingham

· Leadley - Edgbaston, Birmingham

· lleo - The Kia Oval, London

· L'objectif - Headingley, Leeds

· Lottery Winners - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

· Mace The Great - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

· Panic Shack - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

· Phoebe Green - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

· Priya Ragu - Headingley, Leeds

· Queen Millz - Trent Bridge, Nottingham

· Samm Henshaw - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

· SOFY - Lord's, London

· Tamera - The Kia Oval, London

· Wild Front - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton