Issy Wong, Lauren Bell earn maiden England ODI call ups; Alice Davidson-Richards picked after scoring debut Test hundred

Issy Wong took three wickets on her England Test debut against South Africa

Issy Wong and Lauren Bell have earned maiden England ODI call-ups, while Alice Davidson-Richards has also been picked in the 14-strong squad for the three-match series against South Africa.

All three featured in the drawn Women's Test against South Africa, with Davidson-Richards scoring a superb century on her Test debut.

Wong and Bell too impressed, taking three and two wickets respectively on their England debuts.

Nat Sciver, who was named player of the match for her magnificent, unbeaten 169, is in the squad, as is explosive white-ball batter Danni Wyatt, while Katherine Brunt - recently retired from Test cricket - is also included.

England play South Africa in the first ODI of the series on Monday, July 11, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

England squad: Heather Knight (Western Storm, cap), Tammy Beaumont (Lightning), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Katherine Brunt (Northern Diamonds), Kate Cross (Thunder), Alice Davidson-Richards (South East Stars), Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Emma Lamb (Thunder), Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds, vice captain), Issy Wong (Central Sparks), Danni Wyatt (Southern Vipers)