Edgbaston officials investigating allegations of racism in crowd during day four of England vs India Test match

Allegations of racist abuse at Edgbaston during day four of the Test between England and India are being investigated

A number of allegations were made on social media on Monday evening following the close of play.

The claims were highlighted by former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq, who said it was "disappointing to read", and flagged several of the allegations via retweets on his Twitter account.

A reply from the official Edgbaston Twitter account in response to Rafiq said: "We're incredibly sorry to read this and do not condone this behaviour in anyway. We'll be investigating this ASAP."

Officials at Warwickshire's home ground recently released 'Edgbaston for Everyone' - their plan to make the stadium a safe and welcoming place for all.

Their website, which provides details on how to report allegations of discrimination, says: "We stand against discrimination in all its forms and are committed to ensuring that cricket is a game for everyone."

Sky Sports News is attempting to contact the ECB and Edgbaston for further comment.

Day four of the match closed with England on 259-3, chasing a target of 378 to secure a victory which will ensure the five-match series finishes 2-2.