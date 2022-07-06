Moeen Ali rejoins Warwickshire after 16 years at Worcestershire

Moeen Ali spent 16 years at Worcestershire

Moeen Ali has confirmed he is leaving Worcestershire to rejoin home county Warwickshire.

Moeen joined the Pears in September of 2006 and went on to play nearly 350 games across all formats, scoring over 13,000 runs, taking over 300 wickets, and winning three trophies in his time at New Road.

The England all-rounder, who began his career with Warwickshire, said: "I'm sad to be leaving Worcestershire after so long and have loved every minute of it. I've played with some amazing people and owe a huge thanks to the club for bringing me here and giving me the platform to perform.

"I now feel it's time to go back to Birmingham for the back end of my career, but I will always love Worcestershire.

"I hope I made the fans proud. Thank you"

Moeen has been capped by England in all three formats

Upon joining Warwickshire, Ali said: "I'm delighted to return home to Edgbaston. I was born and raised just a few miles away from the stadium, with my life always centred around Birmingham.

"When the opportunity presented itself, it was a decision I couldn't say no to and I believe I have unfinished business at the Bears.

"I'm incredibly excited to be back and to play in front of the best atmosphere in world cricket.

"It's a place that has so much history and players always have memories and stories of playing here. I'm looking forward to contributing and be part of hopefully something special."

International commitments, and the Covid pandemic, meant his availability was heavily limited for the the club over the past three years.

His first major trophy-winning success came in his second season with the county, playing his part in the Club's NatWest Pro40 title win.

Red-ball success followed immediately with promotion in 2008 and then bouncing straight back to Division One in 2010. Moeen was also part of the promotion-winning side in 2017.