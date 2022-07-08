Brendon McCullum: England head coach says 'Bazball' term used to hail Test team's turnaround is 'silly'

Brendon McCullum has led England to four-straight wins since taking over as head coach of the men's Test team

Brendon McCullum says 'Bazball', the playful term coined in homage to England's new Test head coach and the team's new approach, is "silly".

McCullum and captain Ben Stokes took charge of a misfiring side that had one just once in their prior 17 Tests and have quickly transformed their fortunes, with a bolder approach steering England to three-straight wins against New Zealand and one over India.

On each occasion, England overhauled targets of greater than 275 in the fourth innings with relative ease, while they chased down a record 378 with seven wickets to spare against India at Edgbaston this week.

While positivity has been a central theme in the early stages of the McCullum era, the former New Zealand skipper, nicknamed 'Baz', insists there is deeper thinking behind the strategy.

"That's why I don't really like that silly term that people are throwing out there," McCullum said on SEN Radio.

"Because there's actually quite a bit of thought that goes into how the guys manufacture their performances and when they put pressure on bowlers and which bowlers they put pressure on.

"There's also times where they've absorbed pressure beautifully as well."

Former Australia captain Steve Smith this week questioned whether England's dynamism is sustainable and was overheard by reporters shouting 'Bazball' in net practice ahead of a Test against Sri Lanka.

While McCullum has been overjoyed at how the early part of his reign has unfolded, he knows stiff tests await, with South Africa touring later this summer and Australia in the Ashes in 12 months' time.

"I certainly wouldn't say that we've changed the face [of Test cricket]," McCullum added.

"All we try and do is play a brand of cricket which gives the guys the greatest amount of satisfaction and gives them the best opportunity. We've also got an obligation to entertain.

"It's been a tremendous month, [but] we know that there's big challenges to come, one of which will be the Aussie boys, but we've just got to keep doing what we're doing.

"Australia is a different kind of challenge because of the history of the Ashes and the rivalry which exists there.

"I'm sure that our guys will try and still maintain a really positive approach. I think the real key is not just the crash and burn if we look at the approach of how the guys have done it."